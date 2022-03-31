Hapbee Announces Dealer Partnership with Neurosculpting®

Neurosculpting is a leading wellness company that administers a trademarked meditation process for recovery, resilience and stress management to a network of approximately 50 practices across the United States.

MONTRÉAL, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: HAPB) (OTCQB: HAPBF) (FSE: HA1) ("Hapbee" or the "Company"), a leading provider of wellness wearables and bio-streaming technology, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a dealer partnership with Neurosculpting® Institute ("Neurosculpting"), a provider of best-in-class meditation protocols and processes based in Colorado, United States.

Neurosculpting was founded in 2007 by Lisa Wimberger, a highly-regarded neuroplasticity coach and trauma specialist to develop meditation techniques and protocols to improve recovery, stress regulation and performance. Neurosculpting processes are trademarked on four continents and are currently taught across roughly 50 wellness practices at various locations in the U.S. by certified practitioners and qualified facilitators.

As a result of this partnership, Neurosculpting will promote and deliver the Company's Smart Wearable Neckbands with built-in access to its bio-streaming signals and blends to its customers as an enhancement to its trademarked meditation procedure. Hapbee products and services will be available for demonstration and sale through Neurosculpting's network of practitioners and facilitators, resulting in increased visibility and distribution for the Company's wellness platform.

The global meditation market is valued at US$5.30 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$20.53 billion in 2029.1 Hapbee plans to grow its footprint within the broader wellness industry, and the Company will continue to target different sub-sectors within the space such as sleep, recovery, meditation and performance.

"Hapbee and Neurosculpting share a similar vision in helping consumers achieve better sleep, focus, recovery, and more," said Yona Shtern, CEO of Hapbee. "With a network of 50 practitioners and facilitators, Neurosculpting has designed a unique meditation process, which will now be further complemented with the integration of Hapbee bio-streaming signals and blends. We look forward to working with the Neurosculpting team."

"We are excited to partner with Hapbee," said Lisa Wimberger, Founder of Neurosculpting. "At Neurosculpting, we teach the best-in-class meditation techniques to enhance a person's wellness and we see Hapbee as a perfect fit for our platform."

As part of its growth strategy, the Company intends to partner with more dealers and distributors that have an extensive distribution network across North American and international markets.

About Neurosculpting

Neurosculpting focuses on facilitating improved nervous system regulation and well-being by using best-in-class techniques and neuroplasticity protocols for recovery, resilience and stress management and by integrating technology to complement their practice. Neurosculpting's trademarked process of meditation involves five easy steps to relax the body while focusing the mind for stress regulation, pattern rewiring, and performance optimization.

For more information about Neurosculpting, please visit https://www.neurosculpting.com/ .

About Hapbee

Hapbee is a leading wearable wellness technology platform with a mission to help people improve their wellbeing and enhance how they feel. The Company is the creator of the Hapbee Neckband, the Sleepbee Sleep Mask and the Sleepbee Bed Topper, which are all powered by Hapbee's patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®) bio-streaming platform which delivers low-power electro-magnetic signals and blends designed to help optimize its users' sleep, productivity, recovery and downtime. Hapbee has offices in Montreal, Seattle, and Phoenix.

Hapbee products are available for purchase at Hapbee.com and through a growing network of authorized Hapbee dealers.

For more information about Hapbee, please visit Hapbee.com .

