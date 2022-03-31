HARMONY BIOSCIENCES CERTIFIED AS A GREAT PLACE TO WORK® FOR FOURTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. ("Harmony") (Nasdaq: HRMY), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients with rare neurological diseases, today announced the company was certified as a Great Place to Work® for the fourth consecutive year. This accolade is based on survey feedback from Harmony employees that evaluates workplace culture and the employee experience.

"Year after year, we've shown that teamwork and a healthy company culture can lead to a fulfilling work experience and productivity that supports positive company growth," said John C. Jacobs, Harmony's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We believe our company's culture and dedication directly translates to our passion for helping people living with rare neurological diseases lead better lives, and we're honored to receive this recognition for the fourth year in a row."

Similar to previous years, Harmony's employees completed survey questions regarding company management, innovation, communication, engagement, workplace culture, diversity and inclusion, team dynamics and available resources. The results were evaluated against pre-determined criteria for great workplaces. A summary of these ratings can be found here.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences is a commercial stage pharmaceutical company headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA. The Company was established by Paragon Biosciences, LLC, and is focused on providing novel treatment options for people living with rare neurological diseases who have unmet medical needs. For more information on Harmony, please visit the company's website: www.harmonybiosciences.com.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, including Best Workplaces lists and workplace reviews, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In the United States, Great Place to Work® produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" list and a series of Great Place to Work® Best Workplaces lists, including lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small and Medium Companies and over a half dozen different industry lists.

