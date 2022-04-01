Cold Stone Creamery Welcomes Spring with New PEEPS® Flavored Ice Cream

Bright and Cheerful Colors of the Season Shine in Limited Time Flavor

PEEPS Sweet Spring Creation (PRNewswire)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring has sprung and this year, Cold Stone Creamery is highlighting one of the tastiest treats of the season with our new PEEPS® Flavored Ice Cream. PEEPS® lovers will delight in the instantly-recognizable bright yellow hue and Marshmallow-y flavor featured in both an engaging Creation™ and Shake. The new PEEPS® Flavored Ice Cream will be available beginning April 1 at Cold Stone Creamery® (www.ColdStoneCreamery.com).

"Spring has Sprung at Cold Stone Creamery with New PEEPS Flavored Ice Cream!"

Put a little spring in your step with our PEEPS® Sweet Spring Creation™ featuring PEEPS® Flavored Ice Cream mixed with Whipped Topping and Blue Sugar Crystals and topped with a Yellow PEEPS® Marshmallow Chick.



For the shake lovers who prefer to sip on the flavors of spring, our Shaking it up with my PEEPS® Shake is made with PEEPS® Flavored Ice Cream and topped with Whipped Topping, Blue Sugar Crystals and a Yellow PEEPS® Marshmallow Chick!

"Cold Stone Creamery is thrilled to partner with Just Born and PEEPS® to create a new PEEPS® Marshmallow flavor that captures the sunny essence of Spring," said Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery®. "We love both being a part of making family memories and bringing back memories for the young at heart – and ice cream that tastes just like PEEPS® does just that!"

The PEEPS® Flavored Ice Cream, Creation™ and Shake will be available in Cold Stone Creamery® stores nationwide until May 10.

About Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com.

About Just Born Quality Confections:

Just Born Quality Confections is a third-generation family-owned candy manufacturer with its purpose to bring sweetness to people's lives. Just Born is the maker of some of America's most beloved and iconic brands – PEEPS®, MIKE AND IKE®, HOT TAMALES® and GOLDENBERG'S® PEANUT CHEWS®. In 1923, the founder, Sam Born, opened a small candy shop in Brooklyn, New York, where he marketed the freshness of his daily-made candy with a sign that declared, "Just Born." Together with Born's brothers-in-law, Irv and Jack Shaffer, the company thrived and, in 1932, moved its operations to Bethlehem, PA where it has grown to become one of the largest candy companies in the US by giving back to the community, being good environmental stewards and creating a culture where people want to work. For more information, please visit www.justborn.com (and see the breadth of candy and high-quality branded items at www.peepsandcompany.com) Follow us: facebook.com/JustBornInc, twitter.com/JustBornInc.

Shaking It Up with My PEEPS Shake (PRNewswire)

