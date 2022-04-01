Flood Wholesaler and Insurtech Startup Joe Flood Insurance Brokerage, Inc. Announces Full Launch and Coverholder Status

CARVER, Mass., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The founders of Joe Flood Insurance Brokerage, Inc. (JFIB) announce the full launch of their tech-based flood insurance wholesale brokerage. JFIB was founded by Joe "Flood" Rossi, Art McKinney, and Chris St. George to deliver state of the art flood insurance technology, as well as a consultative underwriting approach to agencies of all sizes.

JFIB also announces their status as a coverholder of Chubb European Group, with the unveiling of their own proprietary product on Chubb paper called Upstream. Upstream writes all lines of primary and excess flood business on A++ Chubb paper. "We built JFIB to be agent-centric," Joe noted. "Most of us at JFIB have either been an agent or owned an agency at some point in our careers. With the implementation of Risk Rating 2.0 and all the changes happening in the flood industry, we want to deliver our expertise and experience to agents to make their jobs simpler."

JFIB will be releasing an industry leading quote platform to their partner agents in mid-2022. This technology will provide quotes and rate comparisons from many carriers including the JFIB proprietary product Upstream. The technology will leverage industry data, and simplify the quoting, binding, and sales process. JFIB also provides additional flood insurance related services, such as risk scoring, property risk reports, Letter Of Map Amendment filing, and more. This combined with their multitude of flood insurance offerings, makes JFIB a holistic flood solution for agencies across the country.

Agencies are welcome to sign up to be appointed with JFIB and can do so by visiting joefloodinsurance.com/sign-up. JFIB currently has access to 23 carriers, and is placing business in 22 states, with plans to be in almost every state within the year.

To learn more about Joe Flood Insurance Brokerage, visit joefloodinsurance.com

