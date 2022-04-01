Opti9 Technologies LLC Announces Launch of Hybrid IT Management Tool, OptiXdashboard

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Opti9 Technologies LLC (Opti9) of Garden City, NY and Omaha, NE, announces the launch of its hybrid cloud management tool, OptiXdashboard. This single pane of glass platform provides unparalleled insights and orchestration tools for public, private, and hybrid infrastructure including the integration of Opti9's enhanced CloudOps Managed Services offering for Amazon Web Services (AWS).

This platform provides unparalleled insights and orchestration tools for public, private, and hybrid infrastructures.

"We've enhanced our dashboard to address the unique needs of managing complex workloads across multiple clouds, services, and platforms. It provides a single interface to define and manage resources, alerts, reporting, service-level-agreements (SLAs), security, and networking across the hybrid cloud landscape. This ensures all systems are delivered and secured in the same manner, all backed by Opti9's managed service offerings. This is the true realization of the hybrid vision behind the formation of Opti9 earlier this year," said Sagi Brody, CTO of Opti9.

The most notable addition to the dashboard is the inclusion of CloudOps, Opti9's fully managed AWS service. The dashboard now provides full integration for CloudOp's managed security, compliance, networking, FinOps, best practices, asset management, and customizable alarms as they relate to AWS. Additionally, customers can utilize the dashboard's existing management, orchestration, and resilience capabilities. CloudOps is also integrated into the existing granular role-based-access-control, authentication, service help desk, and notification routing for the entire hybrid ecosystem. This includes AWS, private clouds, networking, backups, and disaster recovery services, allowing network and security standards to remain consistent across the entire hybrid cloud domain.

The OptiXdashboard allows organizations to customize and control the value they receive from a managed service offering. This includes the ability to dictate which alarms and events are impactful to their business and should be immediately routed to Opti9's Network Operations Center (NOC), as opposed to those which should be sent to their own business units for further investigation. Additionally, businesses can define per-service and per-cloud recovery point objective (RPO) SLAs, technical contacts, and escalations. The dashboard also provides real-time and historical aggregated hybrid cloud usage data, along with service-specific details.

About Opti9

Opti9 is a hybrid cloud solutions provider with offices in Garden City, NY, Omaha, NE, Overland Park, KS, and St. Louis, MO, and data centers in North America, Europe and the APAC region. The company is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner and Veeam Platinum VCSP, along with several other key partnerships and certifications. Opti9 specializes in managed cloud services, application development and modernization, backup and disaster recovery, security, and compliance. With its business-first focus, Opti9 blends experience with innovation and new solutions to deliver on its "Right Workload, Right Cloud, Right Time" approach.

To learn more about Opti9, visit opti9tech.com, and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View original content:

SOURCE Opti9