POP MART Introduces Latest 400% SPACE MOLLY Blind Box to its High-end Collection

BEIJING, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China's leading pop culture and entertainment company POP MART announces the launch of the MEGA COLLECTION 400% SPACE MOLLY SOFT DRINKS series. MOLLY fans can enjoy refreshing new colorful designs of the classic SPACE MOLLY figure with the limited blind box collection from April 8th.

Inspired by iconic alcohol-free soft drinks, the latest 400% SPACE MOLLY blind box collection comes in six styles and one secret edition. The figurine stands at 29.5 cm, and the six designs include Pink Lady, Blue Hawaii, Maui Moscow Mule, Angel's Kiss, Manhattan, and Mojito, and a hidden design named Rainbow Paradise. Fans can savor a taste of life as the styles showcase the vibrant hues of each respective soft drink flavor. Toy ice cubes also feature in the body for the first time to add extra flavor and wonderment. With MOLLY's signature accessories styled to reflect each fizzy drink, fans are bound to get a pop of excitement every time they play with the colorful new series.

As a high-end product line of POP MART, the MEGA COLLECTION is created to satisfy the interests of art toy collectors, specifically those who enjoy high-end art toys. The iconic design of SPACE MOLLY has attracted world-renowned luxury brands, e-sports teams, and pop culture artists to collaborate and launch crossover products, including MONCLER, EDG and Keith Haring. So far, POP MART has invested in expanding the MEGA COLLECTION into more characters, including the company's top IP figures, such as Molly, SKULLPANDA, Dimoo, Flabjacks, and Crybaby.

MEGA COLLECTION 400% SPACE MOLLY soft drinks series blind box will be available on April 8th on all POP MART global online and offline channels outside mainland China. Each buyer is limited to buying two sets of the MEGA COLLECTION. For more information on the MEGA COLLECTION and to keep up to date with upcoming products, visit the brand's social platforms @popmartglobal on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

