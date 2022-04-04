AF Group Announces Amy Fournier as Vice President & Chief Actuary

LANSING, Mich., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AF Group, a nationally-recognized holding company whose affiliated brands provide workers' compensation and other specialty insurance solutions across the U.S., has announced the appointment of Amy Fournier as vice president and chief actuary. Fournier's responsibilities will include oversight of AF Group's Actuarial and Data Science teams along with pricing and rate functions.

"We're very pleased to welcome Amy to our leadership team," said Tony Phillips, executive vice president, Performance Management, chief risk officer & chief actuary for Emergent Holdings. "Over the course of her career, she has demonstrated the ability to effectively lead organizations through successful change, and her insights, creativity and skill in building strong partnerships will be of tremendous benefit to our organization."

With nearly two decades of experience in personal and commercial insurance lines and a proven record of managing high-performing teams, Fournier most recently served as vice president, Group Protection for Underwriting Planning, Analysis & Operations for Lincoln Financial Group. Prior to Lincoln, she held additional roles in the industry focused on distribution operations, actuarial monitoring and underwriting support.

Fournier earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from the University of New Hampshire and is also a Fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society and a member of the American Academy of Actuaries.

