Happy Punch Promotions Solidifies Itself As The Future of Influencer Boxing

Happy Punch Promotions announces new signings of talent and social media presence.

BUFFALO, N.Y. and LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Happy Punch Promotions, founded by YouTube legends Keemstar (11M combined subscribers) and Fousey (14M combined subscribers), made numerous moves this past week to take influencer boxing to another level with their recent talent and asset acquisitions:

Happy Punch added two influencer fighters: JiDion ( 10.3M combined subscribers), a YouTuber with a recent viral courtside haircut at an NBA game, and Salt Papi ( 3.3M TikTok) an up-and-coming titan in the social media boxing space who has found success in the ring and online.

Overtflow ( 3M followers) an influencer, boxer, and mixed martial artist brings his expertise acting as a strategic advisor. Fight Lounge has also joined as a content contributor bringing his unique commentary to Happy Punch.

Founder Fousey recently announced that he has accepted Deji's challenge and will be stepping back into the ring. Anticipation and hype is already building for both creators as their fans are ready to see who will come out on top.

Happy Punch has acquired Social Boxing Promotion, Inc. A social media company founded by Purzuh who created the successful YouTube and TikTok boxing channels. They will rebrand as Happy Punch with Purzuh continuing as commentator.

These moves solidify Happy Punch as the largest influencer boxing promotion in terms of its social following and reach. With huge investments pouring into the space by Happy Punch, influencer boxing has never looked healthier. Check out Happy Punch on Instagram and Twitter, for future announcements and upcoming events.

"Influencer boxing is the fastest-growing sport in media entertainment today! Just within the last few months, fans were able to witness iconic moments like Jake Paul's brutal knockout of UFC fighter Tyrone Woodley and the clash of two titans, Deji and Alex Wassabi," said Co-Founder and YouTube sensation, Keemstar. "The best of influencer boxing has yet to achieve its final form, but Happy Punch Promotions is shaking up the sport and pushing it to the next level."

ABOUT HAPPY PUNCH PROMOTIONS:

Happy Punch Promotions is the industry leader in Influencer Combat Sports and actively promotes the space through live events and social media affairs. Founded by Daniel "Keemstar" Keem and Yousef "Fousey" Erakat in August 2021, Happy Punch Promotions executes on bringing world-class entertainment to fans around the world. To stay in the know about ongoing endeavors follow Happy Punch Promotions on Instagram, Twitter, and everywhere else you use social media.

ABOUT KEEMSTAR:

Streamer, YouTuber, Gamer, Influencer of Influencers. Keemstar is the self-made TMZ of the gaming world as the creator of #DramaAlert, the number one source for news on the social interactions in online entertainment. Keemstar focuses on bringing relevant, engaging, and entertaining content to the streaming community. Today, Keemstar reaches millions with 11 million followers combined across all platforms with no plans on slowing down. For more information, please visit www.dramaalert.com

ABOUT FOUSEY:

Launching a multitude of personas and channels since 2011, Fousey is a Palestinian-American YouTube personality and one of the channel's biggest success stories. With over 14 Million followers and over 1.7 Billion views across three YouTube channels, Twitter, Instagram, Twitch, TikTok, and Facebook, Fousey is known for his parodies, vlogs, and comedy sketches. Fousey recently made his critically acclaimed debut as an announcer for the YouTubers vs. TikTokers boxing match, "Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms".

