New Book Explains Why Metadata Matters

CHICAGO, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Author John Horodyski, Executive Managing Director at Salt Flats released his newest book today, Metadata Matters, which takes the mystery out of metadata and establish it as the foundation of digital strategy. This new book shares everything readers need to know about metadata, what it is, how to use and govern it, with real-world examples showing the impact metadata has in both our professional and personal lives.

Horodyski says, "understanding metadata isn't just the responsibility of marketing technologists, data management professionals, or anyone working in a digital job. Metadata is more than data about data, and everyone has a responsibility to manage it," he adds. "Metadata impacts all of our personal and business data, and yet it is still misunderstood, if known about at all. It's critical to understand and manage metadata, as it empowers our content and all aspects of digital operations from creation to discovery all the way through distribution."

In his book, Horodyski makes the case for metadata as a foundational component of current and future business operations and sustainable growth. Specifically, he argues that metadata management needs to be an ongoing business strategy, continuing well beyond initial data and content creation to ensure that metadata remains current, meaningful, and actionable within the everchanging digital landscape.

"If data is the language upon which modern society will be built, then metadata is its grammar," Horodyski continues. "The metadata provides the construction of meaning, the building for content, and the ability to understand what data means to each of us. Effective management of data through metadata is what really connects everyone's experiences."

Metadata Matters offers practical guidance, best practices, and actionable insights needed to begin effective metadata management. The book covers a variety of subjects in its chapters, including:

Using metadata as the foundation for AI (Artificial Intelligence), and NFT development to ensure that your content is being managed, securely governed, and accessible.

Diversity, equity, and inclusion need to be addressed in metadata, ultimately keeping a company from landing on the front pages with potential inappropriate, non-inclusive, and disrespectful language buried within their company data.

Metadata Matters, published by Francis & Taylor (CRC Press), is available now on Amazon. For the most up-to-date information on scheduling speaking engagements, book signing events, in-person and corporate presentations and workshops, please contact Salt Flats.

About the Author

John Horodyski, MLIS, MAS, is Executive Managing Director with Salt Flats, with executive management strategy experience in information management, including digital asset management (DAM), metadata and taxonomy design, content strategy, governance development, and enterprise Marketing Technology strategy's. John is one of the world's leading experts on metadata and DAM and has provided strategic direction and consulting for a variety of Fortune 500 clients. John is also an Adjunct Faculty member at San José State University, where he teaches a graduate course in DAM. In addition to regular training and public speaking on digital media and metadata, John is a board member/metadata editor of the Journal of Digital Media Management, and a monthly columnist and contributor to CMS Wire.

