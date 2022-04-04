Popular BTM Operator: Bitcoin of America Welcomes Shiba Inu Coin to Their Bitcoin ATMs

CHICAGO , April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin of America has officially announced their newest addition to their Bitcoin ATM machines (BTMs). Shiba Inu coin is now available at Bitcoin of America ATM locations. Bitcoin of America has more than 1800 BTMs across 31 states. They recognized the growing popularity of Shiba Inu and decided it was time to include it in their BTMs. Bitcoin of America also offers Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum options. This news comes after, their recent addition of Dogecoin in March of this year.

Bitcoin of America is a popular virtual currency exchange, registered as a money services business with the United States Department of Treasury (FinCEN)(RegNum). They are known for their top-of-the-line customer support, while also providing a fast and hassle-free transaction.

Bitcoin of America make it easy for everyday businesses to get their hands on a Bitcoin ATM. They take care of their host locations by providing them with passive income, increased foot traffic, and marketing. They even handle customer support and any maintenance/installation services.

The popular operator has made many updates to their BTMs and services over the past year. They launched their universal kiosks, which operate as a traditional ATM combined with BTM functions. Their point-of-sale system was created for their tablet program, which has allowed businesses to accept cryptocurrency as a new form of payment. Bitcoin of America is constantly expanding and improving their services.

