ProBioraKids®, the First Probiotic Specially Formulated to Support Kids' Oral and Overall Health, Launches in the U.S.

ProBioraKids® provides a proprietary blend of the 'good bacteria' native to the mouth, crowding out the harmful, disease-causing bacteria that cause cavities, bad breath, and other oral health issues in kids

TAMPA, Fla., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caries, also known as cavities or tooth decay, is one of the most common yet preventable childhood diseases. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 52 percent of U.S. kids have experienced a cavity by age eight, and 90 percent of people age 20+ have experienced one or more cavities.

ProBioraKids® is the first probiotic specially formulated to support kids' oral and overall health. Providing a proprietary blend of the 'good bacteria' native to the mouth, ProBioraKids crowds out the harmful, disease-causing bacteria that causes cavities, bad breath, and other oral health issues in kids. (PRNewswire)

Even kids who practice good oral hygiene, brushing and flossing twice a day, are still prone to bad breath, discolored teeth, cavities, tooth decay, gum issues, and more. That's because brushing and flossing, while important daily oral-care tools that help fight the bad bacteria in kids' mouths, is only half of the battle. To best support their oral health, kids also need to repopulate the "good bacteria" native to the mouth, helping to fight against the pathogenic bacteria brushing and flossing can't reach.

"The rampant prevalence of cavities in early childhood, along with the development of periodontal disease (gum disease) in the majority of kids by age 17, is a serious public health concern," said Dr. Mark L. Cannon, DDS, MS, and Professor at the Feinberg School of Medicine, Northwestern University. "Adding an oral-care probiotic into your child's daily oral-care routine is one of the most effective, preventative measures parents can take to help support their kids' oral health, helping to crowd out the harmful bacteria that cause bad breath, cavities, and more."

The Root of Tooth Decay and Oral Health Issues in Kids

Pathogenic bacteria, or "bad bacteria," in the mouth prey on young children the moment their first tooth arrives. While most people blame sugar for kids' cavities and oral health issues, it is actually the mouth's pathogenic bacteria that consumes sugar, creating lactic acid that corrodes teeth enamel.

Diet and stress cause an imbalance of bad and good bacteria in the mouth. Additionally, many kids are not adept at daily brushing and flossing, adding to the problem. Only by fighting the harmful bacteria and adding back in the good bacteria is a child's oral health best supported.

How It Works

ProBioraKids features ProBiora3®, a patented blend of the three most beneficial strains of good bacteria naturally found in the mouth that live on kids' teeth and below their gums including Streptococcus oralis KJ3®, Streptococcus uberis KJ2® and Streptococcus rattus JH145®. Formulated for tooth health, ProBioraKids naturally fills the mouth with the beneficial bacteria it needs for healthier teeth, crowding out the harmful, pathogenic bacteria and restoring the mouth's natural balance.

When dissolved in the mouth nightly after brushing and flossing, a kid's saliva hydrates the probiotics, which will seek out their natural habitat, immediately migrating to the tooth surfaces, gums, gum pockets and tongue where they live and compete with the pathogens. When taken daily, the good bacteria in ProBiora helps to rebalance the mouth's oral biome, which leads to improved oral health.

The Mouth Is a Gateway to Kids' Health

The mouth is a gateway to a person's overall health, and kids with healthy mouths are healthier overall. Countless numbers of clinical, published research have shown an oral-systemic health connection, and poor oral health can impact a child's digestive system, brain development, heart, lungs, kidneys, and more.

"Getting kids started with a good oral-care routine is critical for their lifetime health, including the use of an oral-care probiotic after brushing at night," said Chris Koski, president and CEO of ProBiora Health. "ProBioraKids is the first oral-care probiotic designed to promote strong teeth and gum health in kids, which benefits their overall health, too. Other products that claim to be for kids' oral health are not specially formulated for their oral health needs, and do not include probiotic strains that live on the tooth and gum surfaces – rather they contain bacteria that live in the throat or gut."

ProBioraKids and ProBiora Line of Oral-Care Probiotics

ProBioraKids comes in a great-tasting, orange creamsicle lozenge. It is gluten-free, vegetarian friendly, with no artificial flavors, sweeteners, or colors. Additionally, it's safe to use with dental and orthodontic appliances.

One or more ProBioraKids' lozenge is recommended nightly for kids three or up, who can dissolve the lozenge in their mouth. For younger children, the lozenge can be made into a powder and dissolved under the child's tongue.

The ProBiora line of oral-care probiotics is the original dental probiotic clinically designed specifically for oral health. ProBiora probiotics are based on landmark clinical research, well tested, and dentist approved, helping people to better support their oral health for more than 12 years.

"Adding ProBioraKids into your child's daily oral-care routine is an important, easy step to help restore and maintain a healthier mouth, enabling you to better support your child's total body health," said Dr. Cannon.

About ProBiora Health

Based in Tampa, FL, ProBiora Health is committed to improving the oral health of people and pets around the world. The company brings the science of probiotics to oral care by developing and marketing a complete line of proprietary oral-care probiotics that are based on clinical research and specifically designed to enhance oral health for humans and pets. The complete ProBiora Health® product line includes ProBioraPlus®, ProBioraXtra® and ProBiora Pro®, a professional-strength formula available through dental care professionals. All ProBiora Health products may be purchased at www.ProBioraHealth.com or Amazon. For more information, visit www.ProBioraHealth.com . Information on ProBioraKids can be found at https://probiorahealth.com/product/probiorakids/.

