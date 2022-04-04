Vivace Therapeutics to Present New Data from Preclinical Combination Studies of VT3989 and Osimertinib at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022

VT3989, a Clinical-Stage TEAD Autopalmitoylation Inhibitor, Demonstrates Strong Synergy with Osimertinib in EGFR Mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Models

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivace Therapeutics, Inc., a small molecule discovery and development company developing first-in-class therapies targeting the Hippo pathway, today announced that new preclinical data on the company's transcriptional enhanced associate domain (TEAD) autopalmitoylation inhibitor, VT3989, will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022. Presented findings will highlight results of research evaluating the combination of VT3989 and osimertinib (Tagrisso®), an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor, in preclinical EGFR mutant tumor models. Study data demonstrated strong synergistic activity for the treatment combination as compared to osimertinib alone, as evidenced by enhanced efficacy and delayed tumor regrowth. The AACR conference is being held April 8-13, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Vivace's proprietary compounds inhibit palmitoylation of members of the TEAD protein family, including both covalent and non-covalent inhibitors. The company's clinical candidate, VT3989, is currently in Phase 1 clinical trials. Pre-clinical research and development activities have demonstrated that the clinical candidate is active as a monotherapy against tumors that rely upon dysfunction of the Hippo pathway, and in combination with other anti-cancer therapies in additional tumor types.

Details of the company's presentation at the AACR conference are as follows:

Poster Presentation #5364:

Title: The TEAD autopalmitoylation inhibitor VT3989 improves efficacy and increases durability of efficacy of osimertinib in preclinical EGFR mutant tumor models

Presenting Author: Tracy Tang , Ph.D., vice president of biology, Vivace Therapeutics

Date/Time: Friday, April 8, 2022 , 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Central

Location: E-Poster Website

About Vivace Therapeutics, Inc.

Vivace Therapeutics is a small molecule drug discovery and development company focused on targeting the Hippo pathway. The company is pursuing a first-in-class approach to treat human carcinomas of high unmet medical need. Based in San Francisco Bay Area, the company has raised $70 million to date, and is funded by leading biotechnology investors, including Canaan Partners, WuXi Healthcare Ventures, Cenova Capital, Sequoia Capital China, Boxer Capital and RA Capital Mangement. For more information, please visit www.vivacetherapeutics.com.

Tagrisso® is a registered trademark of the AstraZeneca group of companies.

