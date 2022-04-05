BrokerTech Ventures Announces 2022 Cohort Class for Accelerator

Startups from across the U.S., Canada, and Israel gain access to intentional engagement and distribution offerings through BrokerTech Ventures' collective 29 agency and insurance company partners.

DES MOINES, Iowa, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BrokerTech Ventures (BTV), the industry's first broker-led convening platform and accelerator program, has selected the following 12 insurtech startups to take part in its highly intentional accelerator curriculum.

"As we kick off the third year of our BTV Accelerator, I am thrilled with the diversity of technologies we were presented and will move through the accelerator, as well as the amount of international interest and presence we now have in the program — from Canada to Israel," said Dan Keough, Holmes Murphy chairman and CEO and BTV co-founder. "We truly have some of the highest-caliber early-stage and growth insurtech companies on our roster, and they touch nearly every angle of insurance risk management — from P&C commercial to cyber to health/benefits-tech solutions."

The accelerator cohort runs from April 4-May 6, 2022. During this time, the startups will advance their technologies, accelerate their progress through a select mentor network, receive $50,000 in seed funding, and gain immediate access to BTV's multi-billion-dollar distribution platform to deploy the technologies.

"I cannot wait for this accelerator class to start. The level of partner engagement was amazing during our Selection Series, and I anticipate it getting even better moving forward," said John Jackovin, executive director of the BTV Accelerator. "Additionally, being able to meet in person for our first-ever 'BTV Mania' early April is extremely exciting, and I believe will drive better, deeper, and longer lasting relationships between our partners and startups."

Collectively, BTV represents 15 of the largest independently owned insurance agencies and 14 of the largest insurance companies in North America, with a combined multi-billion dollars in annual distribution capacity.

"While the accelerator runs for just 5 weeks, it fosters a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship within the broker-centric insurtech space with continued support beyond accelerator graduation," said Keough. "The true value in our BTV Accelerator and business model is in the engagement with our trifecta ecosystem of BTV agencies, insurance companies, and capital resources. Many of the startups who go through the accelerator have an engagement with our partners that lasts well beyond the accelerator as we work to deploy their technologies to collectively help our clients and the insurance industry identify risks sooner to drive down costs faster."

In addition to activities in the United States, BTV co-founded the first broker-centric accelerator in Tel Aviv, Israel — the Israeli Insurtech Accelerator — along with InsurTech Israel and Ayalon Insurance Co. BTV has intentions on building out similar models with broker communities in Europe and Latin America, where these platforms would perform as a feeder system into our BTV Accelerator and investment model in the United States.

For more information on BTV, please visit www.brokertechventures.com.

About BrokerTech Ventures

Based in the insurance nucleus of Des Moines, Iowa, BrokerTech Ventures (BTV) is the first broker-led convening platform and accelerator program focused on delivering innovation to the insurance broker industry. Founded in 2019, BTV provides a venue for the best minds in insurance and technology to collaborate and bring to market leading-edge ideas and solutions. BTV invests in the research and testing for each of the chosen startups, provides access to veteran industry mentors, and helps scale the technology to market through broker distribution channels. Learn more at www.brokertechventures.com, or follow us on Twitter (@BrokerTechVen), LinkedIn, or Facebook.

