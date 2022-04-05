CADMIUM RENEWS PARTNERSHIP WITH COGENT GLOBAL SOLUTIONS

Cogent Global Solutions, a leading audio/visual and production services provider, provides streamlined event planning experiences through longstanding alliance with Cadmium

FOREST HILL, Md., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadmium announced today that they have renewed a longstanding partnership with Cogent Global Solutions that facilitates the seamless execution of in-person and hybrid events.

The strategic agreement combines the strengths of both organizations by presenting a streamlined digital product and service offering to meeting planners in the live event industry.

Cadmium is a leading software provider specializing in event and learning technology that promotes continuing education, professional development, and content management. Cogent Global Solutions is an event design and production company that promotes attendee engagement through stage and lighting design, presentation room staging, and more.

"Cogent and Cadmium have had a partnership for several years producing live events," said James Rut, Chief Information Officer at Cogent. "Through the duration of the partnership the need for hybrid solutions has grown immensely. We collaborated to produce live, virtual, and hybrid events as the need for multiple options in producing events arose."

"The innovation on both sides to create new technology, explore new ways to be creative on the production and execution side, and working together to bring turnkey systems for our clients continues to expand," Rut continued. "We are excited about the full-service options we can offer by combining our products, teams, and expertise as well as knowing that both Cogent and Cadmium are in line with their focus on tremendous customer service to their clients, which is evident in the events produced."

Established in 2018, the partnership enables customers of Cogent Global Solutions to avail themselves of Cadmium's learning and event technology, including an abstract scoring tool, mobile app, event website, e-poster gallery, and more.

The American Farm Bureau Federation leveraged the partnership for their annual convention, a hybrid event delivered to thousands of attendees in January of this year.

"Cogent was dialed in and on top of all on-site activities and closely monitored the live feeds through Cadmium to ensure smooth delivery of content," said Megan Bidelman, CMP, Director of Meetings & Events for the American Farm Bureau Federation. "The Cadmium system is intuitive, and our attendees felt comfortable and confident when navigating the site experience. The two teams' familiarity with each other and their experience running live events, made our hybrid event a huge success with both onsite and online attendees."

By fulfilling the need for event management technology and A/V production services simultaneously, the alliance enables industry professionals to interact with fewer vendors during the event planning process.

"For four years now, our alliance with Cogent Global Solutions has maximized efficiencies for meeting planners and created outstanding experiences for event-goers," said Paul Zickert, Vice President of Partnerships at Cadmium. "We're delighted to renew this partnership and look forward to its continued success as our customers adapt to changes in the event industry."

As in-person and hybrid events bounce back from the effects of COVID-19, Cadmium and Cogent Global Solutions will pave the way for streamlined, seamless event planning experiences.

About Cogent Global Solutions

Our mission at Cogent Global Solutions, Inc. is to provide individualized and friendly customer service along with pristine audio/visual and production services that deliver results the way our customers want them. We have the cutting-edge technology and the creative people needed to provide you with an unparalleled experience. Our service is one-of-a-kind, and you can ensure we are working to deliver results that are tailored to your individual needs. Combining world-class technology solutions with our creative team, we strive to provide top-notch customer service coupled with distinctive technology, design, and strategic event solutions. No matter how big or small your project is, our team comes together to deliver impressive results every single time. To learn more, visit https://cogentglobalsolutions.com.

About Cadmium

Cadmium simplifies the production of live, hybrid and virtual events and maximizes the value of online learning with a single, flexible platform designed to capture the chemistry of people, ideas and knowledge. The company's software products are trusted by more than 1000 content-driven organizations worldwide to generate revenue, drive customer retention, and lower operational costs for their events and education initiatives. For more information, visit https://gocadmium.com

