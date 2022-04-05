Citron Hygiene and Aunt Flow Combat Period Poverty in Ukraine

Donating essential period products with the help of I Support The Girls

TORONTO, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Citron Hygiene, a global washroom hygiene services company, and Aunt Flow, provider of free-vend period product dispensers, are donating 20,000 period products to support those affected by the conflict in Ukraine. With the help of I Support The Girls (ISTG), a non-profit organization that helps impoverished women, they are getting these essentials to those who need them in Ukraine.

Citron Hygiene and Aunt Flow partner with I Support The Girls to donate 20,000 period products to Ukraine. (CNW Group/Citron Hygiene) (PRNewswire)

Robert Guice, CEO of Citron Hygiene, said, "We are committed to combating period poverty. We help businesses, companies and institutions in Canada, USA and UK satisfy the basic needs of females and other menstruators who use their public washrooms by providing them free menstrual products for emergency use and proper, safe disposal units for them. By partnering with Aunt Flow and ISTG, we extend our support of period dignity to Ukraine."

"Periods don't stop for pandemics or wars", said Claire Coder, CEO and Founder of Aunt Flow. "By donating these period products to affected Ukrainians, we hope this will be a small but meaningful way to help. With so much going on, menstruators should not need to worry about how to access essentials like tampons or pads. We're so grateful to Citron Hygiene and ISTG for partnering with us to make this donation possible to support the health, hygiene, and safety of those in Ukraine and globally."

Join Citron Hygiene and Aunt Flow in combating period poverty around the globe by donating what you can to ISTG and other organizations committed to this cause.

About Citron Hygiene LP

Citron Hygiene LP is a leading global company that provides washroom hygiene services and products to businesses that seek to enhance their brand by providing their customers and employees with an elevated washroom experience. Citron Hygiene, founded in 1996, is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, and has service locations throughout Canada, US, and the United Kingdom. Citron Hygiene is a private portfolio company of Birch Hill Equity Partners, a Canadian mid-market private equity firm. To learn more, visit www.citronhygiene.com

About Aunt Flow

Aunt Flow is committed to ensuring that everyone has access to period products. Claire Coder founded Aunt Flow after getting her period in public without the supplies needed. At 18-years-old, she dedicated her life to developing a solution to ensure businesses and schools could sustainably provide high-quality menstrual products for free in bathrooms. Now, 900+ companies have joined the menstrual movement with Aunt Flow, providing free-vend dispensers stocked with 100% organic tampons and pads. For every 10 tampons and pads sold, Aunt Flow donates 1 to a menstruator in need. We call this people helping people. PERIOD.® For more information and to join the menstrual movement, visit www.goauntflow.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Citron Hygiene