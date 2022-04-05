DRY CREEK VINEYARD RELEASES 50TH ANNIVERSARY SPARKLING CHENIN BLANC

HEALDSBURG, Calif., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dry Creek Vineyard is proud to announce the release of its 50th Anniversary Sparkling Chenin Blanc to celebrate the winery's achievement of 50 years of family winemaking in Sonoma County, California. This is the first ever sparkling wine produced by the independently-owned and -operated winery.

2019 50th Anniversary Sparkling Chenin Blanc (PRNewswire)

The love of the Loire Valley led Founder David S. Stare to produce his inaugural 1972 Dry Chenin Blanc, and the winery has continued to craft the varietal as a still wine every harvest since. Dry Creek Vineyard remains the only American winery to produce 50 consecutive vintages of Chenin Blanc, and is recognized as the first new winery established in Dry Creek Valley following Prohibition.

The 2019 50th Anniversary Sparkling Chenin Blanc was handcrafted in the méthode champenoise tradition with a blend of 87% Chenin Blanc and 13% Cabernet Franc. The Crémant sparkling wine was fermented in 100% stainless steel and aged on lees for 20 months to create a lively and refreshing wine with a touch of minerality and a creamy texture.

Stare's daughter, Kim Stare Wallace, is currently the President of Dry Creek Vineyard and continues to lead with a "no compromises" philosophy producing appellation-focused, terroir-driven, varietal-defining wines.

"We are at a pivotal moment in the history of Dry Creek Vineyard," said Stare Wallace. "Our first vintage of Chenin Blanc was in 1972, and we have been building on that legacy for 50 years. Despite the corporatization of the wine industry, we have remained true to ourselves as an iconic, family-owned, heritage brand."

"This celebratory 50th Anniversary Sparkling Chenin Blanc is a tribute to the pioneering spirit of my father, and to our dedication to carry on this tradition and legacy into the future," said Stare Wallace.

Established in 1972 by David S. Stare, Dry Creek Vineyard is Dry Creek Valley's flagship winery located in the heart of Sonoma County, California. This premier, family-owned winery is celebrating 50 years of winemaking and is led by the second generation. Dave's daughter, Kim Stare Wallace, serves as President overseeing a successful family winemaking and grape growing business that includes 185 acres of sustainably farmed vineyards. Named a Top 100 winery by Wine & Spirits Magazine and a Top 10 Tasting Room by USA TODAY, the winery is also 100% Certified Sustainable. Dry Creek Vineyard proudly produces delicious Dry Chenin Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Zinfandel, Cabernet Sauvignon and Meritage blends as well as a portfolio of single vineyard selections. To learn more, visit www.drycreekvineyard.com. Connect with Dry Creek Vineyard on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Dry Creek Vineyard Celebrates 50 Years (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dry Creek Vineyard