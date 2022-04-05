Free Fertility Testing and Egg Freezing by Asian Egg Bank to combat infertility

SAN DIEGO, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asian Egg Bank is changing the conversation in donor recruitment and offering free fertility testing and free egg freezing options for qualifying candidates. Donate Love Donate Eggs' approach to educating young women about their fertility health has been in the works at Asian Egg Bank.

"The industry has become oversaturated with using a monetization approach when it comes to egg donor recruitment," says Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Peter Fuzesi. "We wanted to change the conversation and give back to the egg donors with free fertility education and egg freezing options."

The San Diego-based frozen egg bank is dedicated to recruiting egg donors of Asian ancestry and are changing how they recruit their egg donors. This year, the company started focusing on the importance of fertility preservation and investing a lot of time and effort into educating each potential donor about their fertility health. Egg quality begins to decrease at 32 and declines quickly after 37. "What women learned in high school wasn't enough," says Marketing Manager Shelby Leichman. "A lot of young women have zero awareness about their reproductive health. We are taught how to prevent unwanted pregnancies, but many women start to build their families in their late thirties and don't realize their fertility health has already started to decline."

The egg freezing cycle can cost anywhere between $6,000 to $20,000 and is generally not covered by insurance. The Donate Love Donate Eggs campaign can offer candidates a solution to freeze their eggs for free after successfully donating to Asian Egg Bank once.

Through a simple blood and saliva test, candidates can learn about their egg quality and fertility. There will be no obligation for candidates to move forward with egg donation or egg freezing, but these women can still walk away with a depth of knowledge about their fertility for free.

Not only was the Donate Love Donate Eggs campaign designed for fertility education, but it's paving the way for a donor recruitment movement. "It's time for us to talk about fertility health openly and honestly," says Shelby. "That's why we feel obligated to educate young women about their fertility so they can avoid costly fertility treatments down the road."

