Happi: Cannabis-Infused Sparkling Water Launches Its Latest Flavor for Spring - Pomegranate Hibiscus

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Happi— Michigan's first-to-market cannabis-infused sparkling water— has launched its newest flavor, Pomegranate Hibiscus, in select provisioning centers just in time for spring. Made with organic pomegranate, lemon, agave nectar and hibiscus, Happi's latest flavor is light, fruity, and the perfect way to savor the season. There's a Happi for every occasion and with all-natural ingredients and now 3 delicious flavors, Happi is redefining what THC-infused beverages look and taste like.

As April typically marks the largest cannabis sales month of the year, Happi is proud to give Michiganders more options for their own cannabis journeys. Happi believes that health and happiness go hand-in-hand, and life's moments— both big and small— deserve to be celebrated with the perfect sidekick.

Pomegranate Hibiscus joins Happi's current lineup of delicious flavors— Lemon Elderflower and Raspberry Honeysuckle. Happi is made with simple ingredients and organic fruit and with just 25 calories or less per can, offers the same light buzz as alcohol, with no hangover effect. Happi retails as a single flavor four-pack carton of 8.4 oz slim cans.

Pomegranate Hibiscus 25 calories

Carbonated Water, Organic Pomegranate Juice, Organic Lemon Juice, Organic Agave Nectar, Natural Hibiscus Flavor, Vitamin C, Cannabis Extract

Lemon Elderflower 15 calories

Carbonated Water, Organic Lemon Juice, Organic Agave Nectar, Natural Elderflower Flavor, Vitamin C, Cannabis Extract

Raspberry Honeysuckle 20 calories

Carbonated Water, Organic Raspberry Juice, Organic Lemon Juice, Organic Agave Nectar, Natural Honeysuckle Flavor, Vitamin C, Cannabis Extract

Happi, a female-led company, understands that women are seeking an easy way to enjoy just the right dose of cannabis. "We are proud to give Michiganders something to celebrate this spring with the launch of our latest flavor, Pomegranate Hibiscus. Enjoying the big and small occasions of spring— warmer days outside with family, exploring farmers markets— after the long Michigan winter are best honored with a Happi in hand," says Lisa Hurwitz, President of Happi. "Through our distribution partners, we look forward to a happy spring season. While we may not be able to change the world, we do our best to make it a happier place."

"Our customers at Sunset Coast have loved seeing Happi on our shelves. THC-infused beverages provide a completely new way to experience cannabis, and at such a low dose, Happi is perfect for those looking to give it a try," says Nick Sayers, Co-Founder of Sunset Coast. "We are excited to be carrying Happi's latest flavor, just in time for spring in the Great Lakes State."

Happi is available to purchase at over 50 provisioning centers across the state of Michigan. At launch, Pomegranate Hibiscus will be available at select provisioning centers such as Bloom City, Green Stem (Niles), JARS (Saugatuck, Center Line, Mt. Pleasant), Redbud Roots (Muskegon), Skymint, Sunset Coast and Zenleaf Buchanan, with additional provisioning center distribution in the months ahead. For more information visit Happi's store locator .

ABOUT HAPPI

Happi is a cannabis-infused sparkling water that celebrates life's happy moments. Happi's delicious, all-natural flavors are made with simple ingredients and organic fruit, are non-GMO and gluten free. Happi is a far healthier alternative to most cannabis infused beverages on the market and can truly claim it is all natural, vegan, and includes nothing added or artificial. With Happi you can trust there are no "scary" ingredients. A can of Happi has just 15-25 calories and no hangover effect, compared to 120 "empty" calories in the average glass of wine.

