Invitation to presentation of Castellum's Q1 report 2022

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, 25 April at 8:00 a.m. (CET), Castellum will publish its Q1 report for 2022. Investors, analysts and journalists are invited to a live webcast of the report at 9:00 a.m. (CET), where CEO Rutger Arnhult and CFO Maria Strandberg will be commenting on the results.

The report will be published at 8:00 a.m. (CET) and will be available here: https://www.castellum.se/en/Investorrelations/financial-reports/

The presentation will be available on the same page from 8:45 a.m. (CET).

You can access the live presentation (webcast) of the report at 9:00 a.m. on this link:

https://castellum.creo.se/220425

The presentation will be in English. A recording of the presentation will be available on our website after the event.

Following the presentation, Rutger Arnhult and Maria Strandberg will be available to answer questions. Analysts, investors and journalists are welcome to dial in to our teleconference. You can also write your questions in the webcast player during the presentation.

Telephone numbers for the teleconference:

Sweden +46 8 505 583 55 Netherlands +31 107 129 162 UK +44 333 300 9031 USA +1 646 722 4957

For further information, please contact:

Anna-Karin Nyman, Communications Director, Castellum AB, +46 70 206 75 62,

anna-karin.nyman@castellum.se

About Castellum

Castellum is one of the largest commercial listed property companies in the Nordic region that develops flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions. As of 31 December 2021, the property value totalled approximately SEK 176 billion, including the ownership share of the Norwegian company Entra ASA. We are active in attractive Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and the Helsinki area. Through Castellum's associated company, Entra ASA, the company is also exposed to the Norwegian commercial property market. One of our sustainability goals is to become entirely climate neutral by 2030 at the latest. Castellum is the only Nordic property and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Beyond expectations.

www.castellum.se

