AARP Mississippi Offers Events to Help Mississippians Protect Themselves from Fraud, Scams

AARP Mississippi Offers Events to Help Mississippians Protect Themselves from Fraud, Scams

JACKSON, Miss., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With tax-filing season a prime time for identity theft scammers to prey on unsuspecting consumers, AARP Mississippi and AARP Fraud Watch Network are offering a series of events to help Mississippians protect themselves and their families.

Telephone Town Hall – April 6

AARP Mississippi will present a telephone town hall, Avoiding Government Impostor Scams, at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6. Scammers posing as IRS agents or Treasury Department officials call and try to convince taxpayers that they owe back taxes.

The telephone town hall will feature Amy Nofziger, Director of Fraud Victim Support for AARP Fraud Watch Network and Christine Footit, Brand Chief for Tax Outreach, Partnership and Education at the Internal Revenue Service. Listeners will be able to ask questions. To receive a call to join this telephone town hall, register at access.live/AARP-MS.

Shred Events

Reserve your spot for a free drive-through contactless shredding event sponsored by AARP Mississippi and AARP Fraud Watch Network. The shred events will be held in Holly Springs and Jackson.

In Jackson, the shred event will be held on April 20 at the Jackson Revival Center Church – Downtown, 4655 Terry Road. To register, visit www.aarp.org/ms.

In Holly Springs, the shred event will be held on April 27 at Holly Springs Main Street Chamber, 148 East College Ave. To register, visit www.aarp.org/ms.

These events are designed to help the 50-plus and their families protect themselves from fraud and scams. For more information, visit www.aarp.org/ms.

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org, www.aarp.org/espanol or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspanol and @AARPadvocates, @AliadosAdelante on social media.

Contact: Ronda Gooden

601-898-5417, RGooden@aarp.org

View original content:

SOURCE AARP Mississippi