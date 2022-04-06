ADP Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

ROSELAND, N.J., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADP) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.04 per share payable July 1, 2022 to shareholders of record on June 10, 2022.
