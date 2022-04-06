Adrián Ridner Honored with ASU+GSV 2022 Innovator of Color Award

Study.com CEO and Co-Founder received award at the ASU+GSV Summit

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adrián Ridner, CEO of one of the most transformational companies in EdTech, received the 2022 Innovator of Color award at this year's ASU+GSV Summit. This award honors leading global innovators who truly impact the learning world. As co-founder of Study.com, Ridner has dedicated the last two decades to making education accessible for millions of learners.

"I am very honored and humbled to receive this award, and I am proud to share this with mi papá y mi mamá, who deserve the credit. They left everything in Argentina behind, moved across four countries and three languages in less than ten years, to give my brother Pablo and me an education and a chance for a better future," said Ridner. "I am thankful that I've been fortunate enough to dedicate myself to a mission that can help pay it forward and unlock better futures for many other under-supported and under-represented students."

Ridner's dedication to equitable learning includes Study.com's $24 million donation to social impact programs and commitment to increasing access and equity in education for underserved learners.

And most recently, the Keys to the Classroom program addresses the teacher shortage and lack of diversity in the teacher pipeline by helping aspiring educators earn their teacher certification.

"As a Latino founder and CEO of a bootstrapped, high impact EdTech unicorn, Adrián Ridner is emblematic of the values of the ASU+GSV Innovator of Color Award," said Deborah Quazzo, Managing Partner at GSV Ventures. "Study.com drives a high return on education by increasing access and lowering costs to improve learning outcomes for K12 and higher ed students and enabling teachers in and out of the classroom."

Ridner joins an esteemed list of honorees across education and technology, including President of The University of Maryland, Baltimore County, Freeman A. Hrabowski, III.

Ridner's trailblazing efforts have resulted in several accolades and achievements, including Silicon Valley Business Journal's 40 Under 40 honoree in 2019 and Silicon Valley Latino's Latino Trailblazer Award. Ridner serves on the board of the Riecken Foundation, an organization promoting literacy and access to knowledge in Central America, and on the advisory council for Cal Poly State University's Engineering & Computer Science department.

In addition to receiving the Innovator of Color award, Ridner spoke on Building A Mission Driven Brand to discuss how EdTech companies can bring a mission to reality. The annual ASU+GSV Summit connects leading minds focused on transforming society and business around learning and work. More about the 2022 global innovators of color recipients can be found online here.

About Study.com

Study.com is a leading online education platform providing academic support for learners and educators. Recognized on the GSV EdTech 150 as a leading EdTech company, Study.com simplifies learning for over 30 million learners and educators a month. Study has donated $24 million in-kind value across social impact programs committed to Making Education Accessible through our Pledge 1% partnerships and programs focused on increasing access and equity in education for underserved learners.

