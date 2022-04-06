ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for March 2022

Compared to March 2019, passenger traffic increased by 41.0% in Colombia, 9.3% in Mexico and 11.8% in Puerto Rico

MEXICO CITY, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for March 2022 reached a total of 5.7 million passengers, 15.6% above the levels reported in March 2019, reflecting a continued gradual recovery in travel demand.

Compared to March 2019, passenger traffic increased by 41.0% in Colombia, 9.3% in Mexico and 11.8% in Puerto Rico. Passenger traffic growth in Mexico and Colombia was driven by a recovery in both domestic and international traffic, while international traffic in Puerto Rico remained weak.

This announcement reflects comparisons between the periods March 1 through March 31, 2022, March 1 through March 31, 2021 and March 1 through March 31, 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measures in Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary









March

% Chg 2022vs 2021 % Chg 2022vs 2019

Year to date % Chg 2022vs 2021 % Chg 2022vs 2019



2019 2021 2022

2019 2021 2022 Mexico 3,187,543 2,049,783 3,482,664 69.9 9.3

8,723,229 5,118,866 9,020,754 76.2 3.4 Domestic Traffic 1,273,239 1,114,820 1,406,987 26.2 10.5

3,610,761 2,853,039 3,745,688 31.3 3.7 International Traffic 1,914,304 934,963 2,075,677 122.0 8.4

5,112,468 2,265,827 5,275,066 132.8 3.2 San Juan, Puerto Rico 821,110 751,974 918,236 22.1 11.8

2,300,508 1,764,873 2,390,719 35.5 3.9 Domestic Traffic 740,334 731,836 854,401 16.7 15.4

2,072,825 1,703,144 2,213,014 29.9 6.8 International Traffic 80,776 20,138 63,835 217.0 (21.0)

227,683 61,729 177,705 187.9 (22.0) Colombia 913,634 711,316 1,288,207 81.1 41.0

2,746,037 1,857,285 3,571,973 92.3 30.1 Domestic Traffic 786,130 634,712 1,104,248 74.0 40.5

2,344,772 1,654,428 3,051,342 84.4 30.1 International Traffic 127,504 76,604 183,959 140.1 44.3

401,265 202,857 520,631 156.6 29.7 Total Traffic 4,922,287 3,513,073 5,689,107 61.9 15.6

13,769,774 8,741,024 14,983,446 71.4 8.8 Domestic Traffic 2,799,703 2,481,368 3,365,636 35.6 20.2

8,028,358 6,210,611 9,010,044 45.1 12.2 International Traffic 2,122,584 1,031,705 2,323,471 125.2 9.5

5,741,416 2,530,413 5,973,402 136.1 4.0

Mexico Passenger Traffic





















March % Chg 2022vs 2021 % Chg 2022vs 2019

Year to date % Chg 2022vs 2021 % Chg 2022vs 2019 2019 2021 2022

2019 2021 2022 Domestic Traffic 1,273,239 1,114,820 1,406,987 26.2 10.5

3,610,761 2,853,039 3,745,688 31.3 3.7 CUN Cancun 662,386 692,686 784,985 13.3 18.5

1,899,183 1,746,176 2,081,647 19.2 9.6 CZM Cozumel 15,138 10,243 16,368 59.8 8.1

39,988 23,748 44,146 85.9 10.4 HUX Huatulco 56,913 43,495 67,753 55.8 19.0

167,564 109,604 192,955 76.0 15.2 MID Merida 204,139 131,134 210,273 60.3 3.0

570,684 340,024 546,667 60.8 (4.2) MTT Minatitlan 11,657 6,944 8,415 21.2 (27.8)

33,835 19,680 20,296 3.1 (40.0) OAX Oaxaca 82,314 53,683 86,012 60.2 4.5

219,593 145,011 236,209 62.9 7.6 TAP Tapachula 29,443 29,521 38,021 28.8 29.1

85,681 82,354 108,469 31.7 26.6 VER Veracruz 113,363 77,566 100,660 29.8 (11.2)

315,362 201,402 266,246 32.2 (15.6) VSA Villahermosa 97,886 69,548 94,500 35.9 (3.5)

278,871 185,040 249,053 34.6 (10.7) International Traffic 1,914,304 934,963 2,075,677 122.0 8.4

5,112,468 2,265,827 5,275,066 132.8 3.2 CUN Cancun 1,783,841 877,579 1,951,459 122.4 9.4

4,760,221 2,138,890 4,960,299 131.9 4.2 CZM Cozumel 62,087 32,280 56,730 75.7 (8.6)

148,659 63,654 132,282 107.8 (11.0) HUX Huatulco 27,162 1,959 17,319 784.1 (36.2)

82,612 5,844 42,333 624.4 (48.8) MID Merida 21,116 11,320 22,240 96.5 5.3

59,574 24,399 59,668 144.6 0.2 MTT Minatitlan 525 266 870 227.1 65.7

1,774 1,344 2,958 120.1 66.7 OAX Oaxaca 12,081 5,173 16,570 220.3 37.2

35,855 14,905 46,635 212.9 30.1 TAP Tapachula 732 363 1,116 207.4 52.5

3,138 1,450 3,244 123.7 3.4 VER Veracruz 5,240 4,624 6,851 48.2 30.7

15,965 11,317 21,172 87.1 32.6 VSA Villahermosa 1,520 1,399 2,522 80.3 65.9

4,670 4,024 6,475 60.9 38.7 Traffic Total Mexico 3,187,543 2,049,783 3,482,664 69.9 9.3

8,723,229 5,118,866 9,020,754 76.2 3.4 CUN Cancun 2,446,227 1,570,265 2,736,444 74.3 11.9

6,659,404 3,885,066 7,041,946 81.3 5.7 CZM Cozumel 77,225 42,523 73,098 71.9 (5.3)

188,647 87,402 176,428 101.9 (6.5) HUX Huatulco 84,075 45,454 85,072 87.2 1.2

250,176 115,448 235,288 103.8 (6.0) MID Merida 225,255 142,454 232,513 63.2 3.2

630,258 364,423 606,335 66.4 (3.8) MTT Minatitlan 12,182 7,210 9,285 28.8 (23.8)

35,609 21,024 23,254 10.6 (34.7) OAX Oaxaca 94,395 58,856 102,582 74.3 8.7

255,448 159,916 282,844 76.9 10.7 TAP Tapachula 30,175 29,884 39,137 31.0 29.7

88,819 83,804 111,713 33.3 25.8 VER Veracruz 118,603 82,190 107,511 30.8 (9.4)

331,327 212,719 287,418 35.1 (13.3) VSA Villahermosa 99,406 70,947 97,022 36.8 (2.4)

283,541 189,064 255,528 35.2 (9.9)

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)



















March % Chg 2022vs 2021 % Chg 2022vs 2019

Year to date % Chg 2022vs 2021 % Chg 2022vs 2019

2019 2021 2022

2019 2021 2022

SJU Total 821,110 751,974 918,236 22.1 11.8

2,300,508 1,764,873 2,390,719 35.5 3.9

Domestic Traffic 740,334 731,836 854,401 16.7 15.4

2,072,825 1,703,144 2,213,014 29.9 6.8

International Traffic 80,776 20,138 63,835 217.0 (21.0)

227,683 61,729 177,705 187.9 (22.0)





































Colombia Passenger Traffic, Airplan

March % Chg 2022vs 2021 % Chg 2022vs 2019

Year to date % Chg 2022vs 2021 % Chg 2022vs 2019 2019 2021 2022

2019 2021 2022 Domestic Traffic 786,130 634,712 1,104,248 74.0 40.5

2,344,772 1,654,428 3,051,342 84.4 30.1 MDE Rionegro 568,627 430,541 825,456 91.7 45.2

1,692,587 1,110,693 2,230,486 100.8 31.8 EOH Medellin 87,492 79,000 96,561 22.2 10.4

257,559 206,914 286,520 38.5 11.2 MTR Monteria 74,310 79,789 125,507 57.3 68.9

234,111 214,813 371,255 72.8 58.6 APO Carepa 18,519 17,474 23,223 32.9 25.4

49,439 46,485 63,763 37.2 29.0 UIB Quibdo 29,618 24,697 27,946 13.2 (5.6)

87,065 65,903 84,143 27.7 (3.4) CZU Corozal 7,564 3,211 5,555 73.0 (26.6)

24,011 9,620 15,175 57.7 (36.8) International Traffic 127,504 76,604 183,959 140.1 44.3

401,265 202,857 520,631 156.6 29.7 MDE Rionegro 127,504 76,604 183,959 140.1 44.3

401,265 202,857 520,631 156.6 29.7 EOH Medellin





















MTR Monteria





















APO Carepa





















UIB Quibdo





















CZU Corozal





















Traffic Total Colombia 913,634 711,316 1,288,207 81.1 41.0

2,746,037 1,857,285 3,571,973 92.3 30.1 MDE Rionegro 696,131 507,145 1,009,415 99.0 45.0

2,093,852 1,313,550 2,751,117 109.4 31.4 EOH Medellin 87492 79,000 96,561 22.2 10.4

257,559 206,914 286,520 38.5 11.2 MTR Monteria 74,310 79,789 125,507 57.3 68.9

234,111 214,813 371,255 72.8 58.6 APO Carepa 18,519 17,474 23,223 32.9 25.4

49,439 46,485 63,763 37.2 29.0 UIB Quibdo 29,618 24,697 27,946 13.2 (5.6)

87,065 65,903 84,143 27.7 (3.4) CZU Corozal 7,564 3,211 5,555 73.0 (26.6)

24,011 9,620 15,175 57.7 (36.8)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

