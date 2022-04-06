Beyond Type 1 Names Deborah Dugan as New CEO

Former (RED) CEO brings innovation, creativity and proven leadership in social impact for global health

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Type 1, a global diabetes nonprofit, is pleased to announce that Deborah Dugan has been appointed as the organization's CEO, beginning April 18. Dugan will lead the Beyond Type 1 team as it delivers on its mission of empowering people who live with diabetes through peer support programs, global campaigns and digital platforms.

Dugan is known for her success as CEO of (RED), the not-for-profit organization founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver to raise awareness in the fight against AIDS. Dugan provided invaluable strategic vision for 8 years, helping (RED) reach $600M for the Global Fund and impacting the lives of more than 110 million people. She has also served as CEO of The Recording Academy™ and president of Disney Publishing Worldwide.

"Deborah has an impressive background, and her skills, insight and experience will be critical to the continued success of our organization," said Beyond Type 1 Board Chairman Nate Checketts. "She has a proven track record sharing compelling stories and shining a light on overlooked communities to drive systemic change."

Dugan succeeds Thom Scher, following his unexpected death last December. Scher led the organization from 2018 through 2021. Interim CEO and board member Tracey McCarter welcomes Dugan's success and passion for creativity, innovation and social justice.

"I am honored to have filled this critical role for an organization that I've been passionate about since its founding," said McCarter. "The team at Beyond Type 1 is paving a way for a better future for the global diabetes community, and Deborah's expertise, strategic leadership and success in being a change agent will best enable this organization to achieve its greatest impact."

Dugan, who has been recognized as one of the "100 Most Powerful Women" by Forbes, "Top Woman to Help Change the World" by Elle and "Nelson Mandela Changemaker" by PTTOW!, looks forward to applying her unique penchant for innovation and social impact in her role at Beyond Type 1.

"I am so grateful for Tracey's steadfast leadership during a painful time in the organization as they continue to change lives," said Dugan. "Today, there are 537 million people living with diabetes. That number is expected to grow to 783 million by 2045. There is still so much to do, and I am looking forward to working with the dynamic team at Beyond Type 1 as we make significant progress in the fight against this global health crisis."

About Beyond Type 1

Beyond Type 1 is a nonprofit organization changing what it means to live with diabetes. By leveraging the power of social media and technology, Beyond Type 1 empowers people to both live well today and support a better tomorrow. Through peer support programs, global campaigns and digital platforms, Beyond Type 1 is uniting the global diabetes community across both type 1 and type 2 diabetes, helping to change what it means to live with chronic illness. Founders + Leadership support operational expenses so that 100% of every dollar raised directly supports the most promising global efforts and programs working to educate, advocate and cure type 1 diabetes.

