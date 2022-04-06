DE-STRESS THIS TAX SEASON WITH A FREE WORKOUT AND HYDROMASSAGE AT PLANET FITNESS

From April 15 – 18, Planet Fitness Invites Members and Non-Members Alike to Reset and Unwind from Tax Season Stress at All Clubs Nationwide

HAMPTON, N.H. , April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, invites everyone – whether a member of the Judgement Free Zone® or not – to de-stress and relax this tax season with a free workout and HydroMassage® at any of its more than 2,200 locations nationwide. The limited-time offer* is available from April 15 – 18. Beginning April 15, visit PlanetFitness.com/Hydro for a coupon to redeem in-club. Find the nearest club here.

HydroMassage, currently a benefit to all Planet Fitness Black Card® members, provides a convenient way to enjoy the relaxing benefits of a massage, typically enjoyed either pre-workout to loosen tight muscles or post-workout as a cool-down. Travelling jets move up and down the body with wave-like streams of heated water, allowing users to select the exact points where they would like to concentrate the massage, select the desired massage pressure, adjust the speed and even hold the massage in any given area.

"Tax season is a stressful time of year, and Planet Fitness is here to help everyone relax, unwind and feel good with a free workout and HydroMassage," said Jeremy Tucker, chief marketing officer at Planet Fitness. "Exercise can help lift your mood, reduce the risk of anxiety and depression and improve sleep – so put yourself first this tax season and experience all that the Judgement Free Zone has to offer."

Planet Fitness' top priority continues to be keeping its members and employees safe, and is the first fitness brand to receive the WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI). The rating recognizes Planet Fitness' leadership in adopting the leading framework to ensure a safer and healthier environment for its employees and members across all of its more than 2,200 facilities.

Enhanced COVID-19 safety and sanitization protocols at its well-ventilated and spacious clubs include:

Touchless check-in via the free Planet Fitness App

A Crowd Meter on the Planet Fitness App that allows members to check club capacity in real-time before even leaving the house

Increased sanitization to continually clean and sanitize high-touch areas, with cleaning stations available for member use

Mask policies in accordance with local guidelines

Planet Fitness offers extremely low prices and a variety of benefits, including a hassle-free environment, brand name cardio and strength equipment, fully equipped locker rooms, flat screen televisions and much more. The free Planet Fitness App, available to members and non-members alike, puts more than 1,000 exercises right in your pocket with routines for all levels and interests.

To locate the nearest Planet Fitness club and treat yourself to a free workout and HydroMassage from April 15 – 18, please visit PlanetFitness.com/Local-Clubs.

*Offer applies to anyone ages 18+, valid ID required

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of December 31, 2021, Planet Fitness had 15.2 million members and 2,254 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

