EARI Beverage Group Issues Annual Shareholder Update and Letter from the CEO

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Entertainment Arts Research (OTC:EARI), a diversified beverage and media group, today provides a corporate update and letter from CEO Bernard Rubin.

Dear Shareholders,

Upon concluding our first full year as a beverage group, we are delighted to announce that we have exceeded our revenue expectations by over 20%. We ended off 2021 with almost $1.3M in revenue which is quite a pivot from bringing in no revenue in 2020.

The repositioning of the public company as a diversified beverage group, started in the first quarter of 2021 by bringing EARI compliant with OTC Markets, Nevada Secretary of State and current with all statutory obligations. We worked tirelessly on getting the building blocks in place, defining our brand portfolio and optimizing our business plan. Resulting from this, we now have a team and group of brands in multiple market segments that are not only growing rapidly but are on trend with consumers in the Functional Drinks, Craft Spirits, Craft Beer and Craft Soda sectors.

Nationwide, we have seen the lines blurring across all beverage categories, where major energy drink brands are buying breweries…etc. It has become clear that beverage companies are now pursuing any and all consumer beverage entities across a variety of sectors to acquire what we refer to as "share of throat". "Share of throat" is the proportion of the beverage industry's sales belonging to a specific brand or manufacturer. We see this as a method of tapping into multiple consumer groups, and view the favorable economies of scale as something we can greatly benefit from. By having centralized procurement, marketing, logistics and financing, we can generate better margins more efficiently. Our aim is to build shareholder wealth across the board and deliver phenomenal beverages as all these synergies start falling into place.

Now, as we move forward, our focus will be on connecting directly with consumers, using our own media streaming channels and building our e-commerce platform to market and sell our products, over and above our current channels. While we face many challenges, such as the global supply chain difficulties combined with higher-than-expected inflation rates, our team is well prepared. We are in the process of reviewing pricing and developing smarter procurement. Plans are well underway to becoming PCAOB audited to move up a tier on OTC, and ultimately make our way to Nasdaq. We are working closely with several advisors and investment banking firms to assist us with this process.

In conclusion, I'd like to thank all our shareholders, affiliates and supporters for the belief in EARI as we continue to forge ahead and position our company to make a lasting impact on the beverage industry.

Sincerely,

Bernard Rubin

President & CEO

ABOUT EARI:

The Company trades on OTC Markets with the symbol, EARI and is a diversified beverage and media group, with brands in the hand crafted spirit and functional drinks categories. In addition, the company also owns media streaming platforms with proprietary AR/AI/VR technology that can be used to promote the beverage brands.

