Health Recovery Solutions Appoints Kimberly O'Loughlin Chief Executive Officer

HOBOKEN, N.J., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Recovery Solutions (HRS), the nation's leader in remote patient monitoring, announced that Kimberly O'Loughlin has joined the company as its Chief Executive Officer. A 30+ year veteran of the healthcare technology and communications industry, O'Loughlin has had a career focused on growing and scaling businesses, delighting customers, and driving change and impact through innovation and operational transformation.

O'Loughlin takes on this leadership role as HRS enters its next stage of growth. Earlier this year, HRS was named "Best in KLAS" for remote patient monitoring and telehealth offerings by KLAS Research for the third consecutive year and was recently announced as a Top 5 Connected Care Platform by Avia. Concurrent with O'Loughlin's appointment as CEO, HRS' Co-Founder Jarrett Bauer was appointed to Chairman of the Board. As Chairman, Bauer will continue to execute on his vision of HRS being the market leader in remote patient monitoring by delivering the most innovative products and incredible customer experiences.

O'Loughlin has an impressive record of success in transformational leadership. Most recently, O'Loughlin served as CEO of Therapy Brands, a healthcare IT and services company serving mental, behavioral, and rehabilitative health providers with a comprehensive portfolio of software and services.

Prior to that, she had leadership roles at Greenway Health, a leading EMR vendor serving the ambulatory provider market, and led two global connected care and health informatics businesses at Philips Healthcare where she helped to expand access to healthcare in emerging global markets and drive innovation with predictive analytics and cloud-based solutions.

"Ten years ago, we set out on a mission to improve patient outcomes and clinical efficiency. Kimberly's leadership and experience will accelerate HRS' ability to deliver the best products and highest return on investment to our clients. Building innovative care programs and putting patients first have always been at the core of HRS. Now with the addition of Kimberly, we are ensuring HRS will continue to be the market leader for years to come," said Jarrett Bauer, Co-Founder of HRS.

"Jarrett and the HRS team have built an impressive company that focuses on its customers and arms them with patient monitoring and engagement solutions that have started to deliver on the important objectives of healthcare reform," said O'Loughlin. "Reducing hospital readmissions, relieving clinical provider burden with more efficient care delivery models, and improving satisfaction, while helping patients recover and live well in the comfort of their home with connected care solutions is as important as ever as we face provider shortages, a rapidly aging population, rising patient expectations, and mounting healthcare costs. I am excited to partner with Jarrett and the HRS team to build on this incredible foundation and accelerate HRS' growth and impact."

About Health Recovery Solutions

Health Recovery Solutions (HRS) provides leading healthcare providers with the most advanced telehealth and remote monitoring platform aimed at changing patient behavior to reduce readmissions and improve clinical outcomes. HRS' disease-specific telehealth solutions are customized with educational videos, care plans, and medication reminders while also integrated with Bluetooth peripherals to engage patients. HRS' software helps clinicians manage their high-risk patients and provides seamless communication tools including video chat, wound imaging, and text messaging. For family members and caregivers, HRS' software gives them the ability to be fully involved in their family member's care and well-being. To learn more about Health Recovery Solutions, visit healthrecoverysolutions.com.

