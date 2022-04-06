Hirewell Continues to Disrupt the $25+ Billion Recruiting Industry with the Acquisition of the Rainmakers Technology Platform

Hirewell Continues to Disrupt the $25+ Billion Recruiting Industry with the Acquisition of the Rainmakers Technology Platform

CHICAGO, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hirewell is pleased to announce its acquisition of Rainmakers , a recruiting platform exclusively for top tech sales talent.

Hirewell - Talent Solutions of Prytek (PRNewswire)

"Rainmakers is the premier tech sales marketplace." - Matt Massucci , Founder and CEO of Hirewell

Hirewell's acquisition of Rainmakers continues its mission to create a tech-enabled talent ecosystem, following last year's $21M investment from Prytek .

For the last 20 years, Hirewell clients have created a competitive advantage through talent acquisition with Hirewell's top-rated recruiters and flexible client engagement models. In 2021, Hirewell helped over 350 companies hire over 1,300 employees. Since 2016, Rainmakers has become a digital marketplace known for delivering top tech sales talent. The integration of Rainmakers into the Hirewell talent ecosystem will empower the digital marketplace with Hirewell's industry-leading recruiting expertise while providing a self-service hiring option for Hirewell's clients.

"The talent acquisition space has evolved significantly over the past 20 years. Yet, technology has struggled to truly disrupt the industry. For job seekers, traditional job boards are too general and are typically black holes. Niche talent marketplaces offer professionals the ability to focus on roles that fit their interests. Rainmakers is the premier tech sales marketplace. It has become the go-to place for companies hiring tech sales talent. And it saves salespeople a lot of time and effort sifting through roles on the large job sites. We're excited about Rainmakers joining Hirewell and offering clients another alternative to finding great talent." - Matt Massucci, Founder and CEO of Hirewell

"We built Rainmakers to help sales professionals level up their careers while enabling companies to source and hire the best sales talent possible. We set out to revolutionize sales recruiting by employing technology, data, and a world-class user experience.

When I connected with Matt Massucci, I was equally impressed with the growth of Hirewell and his similar vision of modernizing traditional recruiting through the use of technology.

When the opportunity arose to partner with Hirewell, it was a no-brainer. Working with Hirewell will allow Rainmakers to significantly expand our sales talent marketplace while continuing to build out the Rainmakers technology stack, further cementing Rainmakers as the go-to hiring platform for salespeople." - Michael Ferguson, Co-Founder and CEO of Rainmakers

Hirewell's recent additions of world-class technology will continue to fuel its rapid growth while contributing to Prytek's vision to create industry and client impact through vertically integrated value chains. Hirewell's clients can now automate their tech candidate sourcing with next-generation AI (Sourcewell), easily connect with top tech sales talent through a digital marketplace (Rainmakers), and continue to leverage Hirewell's full-service recruiters as a part of one integrated talent experience.

About Hirewell

Hirewell is a US-based talent acquisition solutions provider. Hirewell partners with organizations to provide talent in numerous ways including Managed Recruiting Services, Interim Talent Solutions, and embedded On-Demand recruiting. Hirewell has dedicated recruiters with deep functional knowledge in technology, marketing, human resources, sales, finance, accounting, and real estate services. As Prytek 's Talent Solutions Division, Hirewell is combining its recruiting services with cutting-edge technology through strategic M&A to build a talent ecosystem for the modern world. Want to learn more? Follow Hirewell on LinkedIn and subscribe to the Talent Insights series .

About Rainmakers

Rainmakers is a talent marketplace startup , founded in 2016 by Michael Ferguson, Vladimir Kozyrev, and Mike Theron. After identifying a need in the market for a reliable way to source and recruit sales talent, they founded Rainmakers in San Francisco in the fall of 2016 as a career marketplace that connects high-performing salespeople with great companies.

Questions?

contact@hirewell.com

312-496-7955

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hirewell