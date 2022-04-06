How To Make The 8 Ball On A Break Shot, According to Billiards Direct

SAN DIEGO, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the game of 8-Ball Pool, a player who pockets the 8 ball on the break is typically considered an automatic winner. Even though 8 ball breaks may sound easy, they are actually so difficult that most professional pool players don't attempt them.

If you want to try an 8-Ball break for yourself, you can dramatically increase your chances of success with these 3 simple tips on How To Make The 8-Ball On The Break.

First, properly position your cue ball along the side rail. You'll want to place the cue ball near the edge of the cushion, about two diamonds up from the end rail.

Next, take your pool cue and aim for the second ball down from the top of the rack. Your goal is to hit the second ball head-on and avoid clipping any adjacent balls.

Finally, take your shot and apply some low English, which will prevent the cue ball from scratching into the pocket.

If you did all three steps exactly right, the 8-Ball should shoot straight into the side pocket, which is considered an instant-win in many formats of the game of 8-Ball.

Reliably making the 8 ball on a break is a technique which requires a lot of practice, and an almost equal amount of luck. Fortunately, there are low-deflection pool cues for sale which can help pool shooters to improve their odds of making the 8 ball on a break.

