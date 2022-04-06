The Instant Group Adds the Largest Coworking Aggregator to Global Marketplace for Flex Space

LONDON, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coworker.com, the world's largest online marketplace for coworking, has merged with The Instant Group. The merger makes the combined platform the leading aggregator globally for coworking space.

Over the past month, Instant has announced mergers with IWG's digital assets including Easyoffices.com, Meetingo.com, Rovva and Worka, and the acquisition of Davinci, the meeting room and virtual office specialist. Coworker.com adds more choices for companies and individuals to make coworking a key part of their future workspace strategy.

Tim Rodber, CEO at The Instant Group, said: "I greatly admire the progress that Coworker made in recent years, expanding the awareness of coworking with 6 million users across the globe. Sam Marks and his team have worked diligently to reflect the choice and variety of service types, experiences and locations for coworking spaces. The Coworker platform and its team are great additions to our organization and will accelerate our goal of creating the largest independent marketplace for flexible workspace."

Coworker was founded in 2015 by Sam Marks; the company has offices in the United States, Canada, Spain, and Thailand. Coworker.com is a leader in its field and will add 20,000 locations in 172 countries to the marketplace. In January 2018, the company acquired Coworking Insights, a blog for coworking industry professionals that publishes the latest trends, data, and news.

Sam Marks, Founder at Coworker added: "The office's role has changed permanently and coworking's role has come into sharp focus to foster social connection, build community and ensure that people feel part of something bigger. Companies of all sizes are seeing the potential to make coworking a key part of their future workspace strategy.

"Scaling our platform as part of The Instant Group will ensure that all our coworking clients feel the benefit of increased client demand. If the wider business community is to truly experience the diversity of the coworking world, then our marketplace has to offer global access and flexibility in choosing a workspace."

The Instant Group's newly enhanced marketplace will serve more than 250,000 businesses in 175 countries, operating 24/7 through an integrated platform in more than 40 languages. It will consolidate more than 30,000 workspaces and will offer a range of services to clients including; membership plans, on-demand, virtual offices, office booking, managed offices and consulting services.

About The Instant Group



The Instant Group has been rethinking workspace since 1999 with over 500 experts working globally across more than 175 countries. Instant's digital platforms constitute the world's largest digital marketplace for flexible workspace listing meeting rooms, virtual offices, flexible office space and coworking memberships. Its global team advises on commercial real estate solutions from serviced offices to fully customised managed offices, and consulting services for portfolio and net zero strategies. Instant's approach enables agility, hybrid working solutions and improved operational resilience for more than 250,000 businesses every year. Clients include Amex, Prudential, Booking.com, Shell, Jaguar Land Rover and GSK. Instant has global offices including London, Paris, New York, Hong Kong, Singapore and Sydney.

About Coworker.com

Coworker is an online marketplace for discovering, booking, and reviewing coworking spaces around the world. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in both Toronto, Ontario and Barcelona, Spain, Coworker offers end-to-end enterprise office solutions, search and direct workspace bookings, office broker services, and an international pass (Global Pass) for coworking access. Described by the Financial Times as an "innovation to watch," the company's network currently contains 20,000 coworking spaces in 172 countries.

