Michael Appel Joins Getzler Henrich & Associates

NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Global is excited to announce that Michael Appel has joined Getzler Henrich & Associates as a Managing Director. He will be based in the Getzler Henrich New York City office.

In this role, Mr. Appel will be a key contributor to helping Getzler Henrich build a best-in-class national Retail Turnaround and Restructuring practice. He will be a senior presence developing the business strategy, recruiting key executives, and managing the practice.

As President of Appel Associates LLC, a firm he founded in 1991, Mr. Appel has held leadership roles across various functions of retail and in multiple categories and channels — from off-price to luxury. He has served as chief executive officer and/or chief operating officer as well as turnaround adviser for retailers such as Laura Ashley, Barney's, Wilkes Bashford, Baccarat, Loehmann's, MacKenzie-Childs and Kasper/Anne Klein, for which Appel won the Turnaround Management Association's company turnaround of the year award.

Most recently, Mr. Appel served as CEO and chairman of rue21, the 700-unit omnichannel fast-fashion retailer, where he led the company's successful turnaround from its emergence from Chapter 11 in September 2017 until February of 2020.

Mr. Appel graduated from Brandeis University (Phi Beta Kappa) and from the Harvard Business School (MBA with Distinction). He has served on many corporate and non-profit Boards including rue21, Loehmann's, Mattress Discounters, Charming Shoppes (where has was Chairman of the Compensation Committee) Barth and Dreyfuss, and The Laboratory Institute of Merchandising Fashion Education Foundation. He currently serves on the Board of Ashley Stewart, Inc., the Advisory Board of FIT's Global Fashion Management MBA program and is a member of The Fashion Group and the Turnaround Management Association, where he served on National Board, and was Chairman of the TMA Awards Committee. He is a past member of the Young President's Organization.

About Getzler Henrich & Associates: Getzler Henrich & Associates LLC is one of the nation's oldest and most respected names in middle-market corporate restructurings and operations improvement, and has successfully worked with thousands of companies to achieve growth and profitability. Founded over 50 years ago, the firm still operates on the same principles of impeccable integrity, a commitment to honesty, and an overriding focus on maximizing value for our clients. Long respected for its results-oriented approach, Getzler Henrich deploys rapid, pragmatic decision making and metrics-driven implementation services. With years of experience in executive-level positions, and broad advisory expertise, Getzler Henrich professionals have consistently and successfully guided companies through both crises and growth phases. Working with publicly and privately held firms, colleges, and health care institutions, Getzler Henrich's expertise spans many industries, from 'new economy' technology and service firms to 'old economy' manufacturing and distribution businesses. For more information please visit getzlerhenrich.com.

Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com) is a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global financial services leverage a unique blend of deep restructuring and advisory experience with capital solutions and principal investing. Hilco Global delivers customized solutions to undervalued, high potential companies to resolve complex and stressed situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over twenty specialized business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and as needed monetize the value. Hilco Global has almost 4 decades of a successful track record of acting as an advisor, agent, investor and/or principal in any transaction. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing them strategic insight, advice, and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has 700 professionals operating on five continents with US offices located in Boston, Detroit, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, and internationally in Australia, Canada, UK, Germany, Netherlands, Mexico and throughout Asia.

