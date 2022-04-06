Mobile digital bank MinePlex launches new CrossFi payment solution MinePlex.Finance

NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MinePlex is a new-generation digital ecosystem that emerged to satisfy the demand for more advanced, modern payment solutions. The company utilizes a unique CrossFi technology, created as a combination of traditional finance's stability and blockchain technology's transparency and security.

MinePlex has launched a new service called MinePlex.Finance, which will bridge PLEX tokens and main fiat currencies. A new app allows users to make transfers, buy, store, or spend their currency, both online and offline. Get to use digital and fiat funds both, side by side, via a single application, and manage all of your finances with it every day in mere seconds. Your bank account in EUR, GBP and PLEX tokens in a smartphone anywhere.

MinePlex.Finance is independent from the MinePlex platform, although it requires the use of the project's own PLEX tokens in order to utilize it. It comes as an advanced solution that can be used as a digital account, a payment app, or a mobile wallet for PLEX tokens and the main fiat.

Paying with MinePlex crypto and fiat currencies alike will be simple, as MinePlex also offers a virtual card for online purchases as well as the delivery of a physical card that can be shipped anywhere in the world. The MinePlex card works on the basis of the MasterCard payment system, thanks to a partnership with Dzing Finance Ltd. This will give users all the advantages of a leading service: spend PLEX and fiat anywhere in the world where there is a card reader.

By installing MinePlex.Finance, users get to enjoy several unique benefits, such as creating multi-currency bank accounts in their own smartphones, and be their sole managers, with no third parties involved. Users will be able to access their funds in the form of fiat or PLEX tokens at any time and any place. Operations with different cryptocurrencies are available with Mineplex.Money .

Click here to download the MinePlex.Finance app from Apple App Store.

About MinePlex

MinePlex follows the mission of expanding the influence of blockchain technology, and providing easily understandable and accessible financial tools that will make using crypto as easy as using traditional currencies. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Singapore, the company's team counts over 50 professionals with experience in traditional finance and digital currency industries.

