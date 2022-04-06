Notch Therapeutics Welcomes Deepika Rajesh as VP, Stem Cell Biology & Developmental Immunology

— Dr. Rajesh is a veteran stem cell biologist, cancer immunologist, and innovator in the directed differentiation of human pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) —

VANCOUVER, BC , April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Notch Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company developing renewable, induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cell therapies for cancer, is pleased to announce the appointment of Deepika Rajesh as VP, Stem Cell Biology and Developmental Immunology. Dr. Rajesh joins Notch from FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc. (FCDI), where she was most recently Senior Director, Research & Development. Dr. Rajesh will be based in Notch's new research and development facility in Vancouver.

"The people who work at Notch are some of the most innovative minds in biotech today—a balance of seasoned industry veterans and emerging young talent—and we are pleased to welcome Deepika to the team," said David Main, President and Chief Executive Officer of Notch. "Deepika's career has focused on the complex biology we're developing to commercial standards, and we are grateful for her leadership and experience as we apply our proprietary technology to maximize the benefits of cell therapies."

Dr. Rajesh is a stem cell biologist and cancer immunologist with more than 20 years of experience leading teams developing innovative stem cell products. She brings to Notch a record of technical innovation that includes more than 20 granted and pending patent applications worldwide. Her research has focused primarily on reprogramming various somatic cell types into human pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and their subsequent differentiation into hematopoietic, cardiovascular, neural, hepatic, and pancreatic lineages. Over the course of her career, she has managed multidisciplinary teams in research, intellectual property, manufacturing, and quality control to launch a variety of iPSC-derived cell types for disease modeling and drug discovery markets. Dr. Rajesh received a Ph.D. in Applied Biology from the University of Mumbai, India, and completed her postdoctoral fellowship at the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

"I've spent more than 25 years investigating the immune system's response to cancer and understand the transformational benefits cell therapies offer over existing standards of care," said Dr. Rajesh. "Notch's technology platform unlocks the ability to generate T cells and other immune cells from renewable stem cell lines, and I am excited to be playing a part in developing future-generation cell therapies that will change the way we treat and cure cancer."

About Notch Therapeutics

Notch is an early-stage biotech company working to maximize the benefit of cell therapies through a proprietary T cell-production platform that combines sophisticated product design with commercial-compatible processes to enhance patient outcomes. Notch's iPSC-based technology platform allows for precision control of notch signaling, which removes several critical limiting factors in the development of cell therapies, delivering the ability to design and manufacture a uniform and unlimited supply of therapeutic T cells. www.notchtx.com.

