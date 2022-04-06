PJET Compares Its Student Housing APP To VRBO, Airbnb and Amazon

DALLAS, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Priority Aviation, Inc. (USOTC: PJET) ("PJET") plans to launch its Student Housing By Owner (SHBO) Application (APP) later this month.

PJET management explains its SHBO APP as the VRBO or Airbnb for student housing. Management plans to evolve the relationship with the students into a lifelong relationship that extends beyond graduation providing a more socially conscious Amazon alternative.

PJET will publish a shareholder update in conjunction with the coming 2021 annual report (The company filed an extension and intend to file the annual report within the extension period). The update will include details on the plan to evolve the SHBO APP into a global Amazon-like marketplace serving the 500 million global college students beyond graduation. The update will outline the company's revenue model for the APP.

Overall, the update will serve as a progress report and update to the company's 2022 strategic overview presentation published in January this year introducing the soon to be launched Student Housing By Owner (SHBO) Application (APP).

The SHBO APP is a proprietary technology custom designed by PJET that will carry intellectual property value recorded on the balance sheet and generate revenue. PJET is getting hands on experience in the student life marketplace by investing in the construction and operation of a multi-unit student residence building serving a small university in Texas. The building will add balance sheet asset value and generate revenue in addition to providing a source of real-time data for the ongoing development and evolution of the SHBO APP.

PJET has also partnered with Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) in a pilot program to bring ALYI electric motorcycles and scooters to college campuses. The shareholder update to be published in conjunction with the 2021 annual reports will include an update on the project with ALYI.

Company Website – www.pjet-info.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Contact:

Steven Rash

Info@pjet-info.com

+1 (800) 861-1350

View original content:

SOURCE Priority Aviation, Inc.