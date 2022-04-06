Seoul National University Hospital selects RayStation

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) announces that Seoul National University Hospital (SNUH) in South Korea has placed an order for the treatment planning system RayStation®*.

STOCKHOLM, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The carbon ion center at SNUH has ordered RayStation treatment planning system from RaySearch for use with their Toshiba Heavy Ion Therapy System. The software includes advanced technology such as radiobiological optimization of carbon pencil-beam plans and the full suite of functionalities for dose accumulation and adaptive re-planning.

Carbon ion therapy is a highly advanced radiation therapy technique that can be effective for complex tumors which are difficult to treat with conventional methods. SNUH is the second carbon ion center in Korea to select RaySearch, the first customer was Yonsei Cancer Center in Seoul.

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "I am pleased to welcome SNUH to our expanding user community. With the order from SNUH RaySearch re-confirms our market leading position in this unique segment with a global market share close to 100 percent."

About Seoul National University Hospital

SNUH was founded in 1885 and for the past 130 years this national hospital has been leading the advancement of medicine in Korea. The SNU Cancer Hospital opened in March 2011 and consists of 28 specialized centers.

About RaySearch

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions for improved cancer treatment. RaySearch markets the RayStation®* treatment planning system (TPS) and the oncology information system (OIS) RayCare®*. The most recent additions to the RaySearch product line are RayIntelligence® and RayCommand®. RayIntelligence is an oncology analytics system (OAS) which enables cancer clinics to collect, structure and analyze data. RayCommand, a treatment control system (TCS), is designed to link the treatment machine and the treatment planning and oncology information systems.

RaySearch software is used by over 800 clinics in more than 40 countries. The company was founded in 2000 as a spin-off from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003. More information is available at raysearchlabs.com .

About RayStation

RayStation®* is a flexible, innovative treatment planning system, chosen by many leading cancer centers worldwide. It combines unique features such as unmatched adaptive therapy capabilities, multi-criteria optimization, market-leading algorithms for treatment plan optimization for HDR brachytherapy and external beam therapy with photons, electrons, and protons, as well as helium and carbon ions. RayStation supports a wide range of treatment machines, providing one control center for all treatment planning needs and ensuring centers get greater value from existing equipment. RayStation also seamlessly integrates with RayCare®*. By harmonizing the treatment planning, the care of cancer patients worldwide is improved.

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

