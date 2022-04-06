Six OMNIA Partners Leaders Honored With Distinguished Supply & Demand Chain Award

FRANKLIN, Tenn., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OMNIA Partners is proud to announce that six of our leaders have been awarded by the Supply & Demand Chain Executive team as 2022 Pros to Know in the supply chain industry.

Recipients from OMNIA Partners are recognized as trusted advisors and industry-leading experts that provide innovative solutions for delivering financial and strategic value in the supply chain community. We are honored to have six leaders receive this prestigious award in 2022 and continue the OMNIA Partners legacy of awardees that extends beyond 11 years.

The Pros to Know Awards recognize supply chain executives, and manufacturing and non-manufacturing enterprises, whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders to follow and help prepare their companies' supply chains for the significant challenges of today's business climate.

The 2022 OMNIA Partners Pros to Know Awards recipients are all experienced procurement professionals who were awarded for their following accomplishments:

Ara Arslanian , Senior Vice President, Private Sector - Arslanian has been named a 2022 Pros to Know winner by Supply and Demand Chain Executive for the Eighth time! A s the leader of OMNIA Partners, Private Sector he worked to provide leveraged agreements and category management in support of nearly 400 F1000 sized members and 3,000 small/mid-market members. In an exciting company expansion, Arslanian was recently asked to expand the scope of the GPO model to deliver more effective solutions in the private equity space. The GPO model provides tremendous value, particularly for those who lack adequate resources to manage categories on their own.

Lisa Wittmer, Vice President, Private Sector Sales - Wittmer brings 23 years of business development and supplier relationship experience and has been part of OMNIA Partners for nine years. She is responsible for leading a team of supply chain professionals who work closely with 100+ supplier partners to develop strategies for our member community whose focus is cost savings, supplier consolidation and driving spend under management. This is Wittmer's second time receiving the Pros to Know award from Supply and Demand Chain Executive.

Robert Mietus , Managing Director, Central - Mietus has over 15 years of experience in managing supply chain and procurement initiatives, Past President and Executive (5 years) for Institute of Supply Management – Chicago Chapter, and fifth time being honored as a Pros to Know winner. He has managed over $5B in initiatives and identified over $1B in cost reductions and value improvements.

Roland Villapando , Managing Director, West - Villapando is a first-time Pros to Know winner bringing over 30+ years of consulting, program management and business development experience in a broad range of industries including engineering, technology, furniture and retail/B2B services. He has successfully collaborated with partners in over 52 countries and understands how policy, country-specific laws, language, technology, and currency differences shape global supply chains and hence attainment of regional vs global expense management goals.

Marco Pambianco , Regional Director – Pambianco has been with the company for six years. He has spent his entire career in Supply Chain, working previously as a Supply Chain Consultant and then Global Category Manager for a Fortune 500 company. He has significant experience leading teams in a fast-paced environment and balancing multiple projects simultaneously. He is a member of ISM and sits on the Chicago chapter's Emerging Leaders Committee. This is Pambianco's second time as a Pros to Know winner.

Steve Haransky, Managing Director, East - Haransky is a second-time Pros to Know winner with over 20 years of experience in private equity, management consulting, and sourcing networks, Steve has worked with Fortune 1000 companies supporting their supply chain and logistics teams with procurement, reverse logistics/liquidation, and supply chain transformation.

The complete list of Pros to Know winners can be found at www.sdcexec.com .

