Snagajob Accelerates the Hiring Process and Gives Hourly Workers Greater Involvement In Scheduling

By allowing qualified candidates to skip applications and schedule their own interviews, the leading and fastest-growing hourly work marketplace transforms the job search

RICHMOND, Va., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the tightest labor market in recent history, hourly workers have more leverage and opportunities than ever before with two new offerings from Snagajob , Direct-to-Interview and Easy Apply. These tools remove the unnecessary steps and uncertainty surrounding the application process by creating a single online resume followed by a list of well-matched jobs based on their skills. From there, they have newfound control to easily apply for jobs, and even move directly to the interview phase by selecting an interview time that works best.

When a job applicant meets the employer's qualifications, they'll see an opportunity to schedule an interview right from their application. (PRNewswire)

In the current job environment, Snagajob is reinventing how hourly workers search for and apply to jobs to help them get what they want most: hired fast. As the leading marketplace for hourly work focused on tackling the top pain points of job seekers, the company is uniquely positioned to make the hourly job search process seamless for both workers and employers with these latest platform solutions.

Direct-to-Interview advances the job search process by allowing qualified candidates to schedule an interview (selecting from preset times determined by the potential employer), right when they apply to a job. This means less administrative work and more time getting to know the candidates, so employers can find job seekers best suited for their team.



Easy Apply lets job seekers apply to positions using their Snagajob Profile, instead of redirecting candidates to an off-site application. The Snagajob Profile includes all relevant information employers need to review an applicant for hourly hiring so they can expedite hiring through this feature.

"As the only job marketplace championing hourly work, we are in a prime position to reinvent job seeking and hiring, getting employers more qualified candidates in less time," said Mathieu Stevenson, CEO of Snagajob. "With Direct-to-Interview and Easy Apply we've taken the guesswork out of what works best for hourly and have optimized everything from what jobs are matched to which people to getting the most qualified candidates into interviews, automatically."

For more information about Direct-to-Interview and Easy Apply, or to view Snagajob's resources for workers and employers, visit: https://www.snagajob.com/.

About Snagajob

Snagajob, the country's largest marketplace for hourly jobs and shifts, connects 6 million job seekers per month to right-fit employment opportunities across the U.S. Snagajob partners with 24 of the top 25 employers of hourly workers, as well as thousands of mid-market and small business employers. Snagajob's mission is to empower hourly workers to design the way they work with full-time, part-time and flexible work plans that make their life goals attainable. Through Snagajob, workers gain control and flexibility to work when and where they choose. And because we are matchmakers at heart, employers are assured their jobs will be highlighted to more of the right candidates. In a sea of job seekers and job opportunities, we know there's magic in the right match. For more information, visit www.snagajob.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

