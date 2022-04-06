Talend Expands Google Cloud Partnership with BigQuery 11Designation

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talend , a global leader in data integration and data governance , today announced that it has successfully achieved the Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery Designation. Talend is one of a select group of launch partners identified to participate in this new designation program. By earning this designation, Talend has proven that its integration and governance solutions have met a core set of functional and interoperability requirements when integrating with BigQuery , the highly scalable multi-cloud data warehouse. Through this advanced support, Google Cloud customers using BigQuery can rely on Talend to ensure everyone can access the data they need effortlessly, understand it, and use it with confidence — without exposing the business to risk.

Talend (PRNewsfoto/Talend Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery is a partner integration validation program that intends to increase customer confidence in partner integrations into BigQuery . As part of this initiative, Google Cloud engineering teams validate partner integrations into BigQuery in a three-phase process: Run a series of data integration tests and compare results against benchmarks; work closely with partners to fill any gaps; and refine documentation for mutual customers. Both Talend Data Fabric and Stitch received Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery Designations.

"Data migration, integration, and governance are increasingly critical as businesses deploy modern data stacks that span multiple platforms and partners," said Manvinder Singh, Director, Partnerships at Google Cloud. "Talend's Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery designation is an indication that their connectors and integrations for BigQuery can be effectively and quickly deployed, and will deliver exceptional experiences for customers as they bring together BigQuery and partner platforms to power their digital transformations."

Businesses are using Talend solutions to ensure their enterprise Google Cloud data is complete, clean, uncompromised, and readily available to everyone who needs it throughout an organization. Talend provides native connectivity to numerous Google Cloud services such as Google Cloud Storage , Google BigQuery, and Google Dataproc . In addition to a unique combination of data integration and governance capabilities, Talend offers the Talend Trust Score™ which can automatically crawl Google Big Query and provide a health assessment of data by intelligently diagnosing and resolving data integrity issues.

"You need a data warehouse if you're going to apply data science between collecting the data and building the data visualization," said Cherry Shah, Director of Engineering at CRED. "Once we realized we needed to move the data from Postgres to Google BigQuery, we knew we needed an ETL solution — ideally one that was very easy to use. We didn't want to code it. We wanted maintenance to be simple enough that anyone could do it. Thanks to Stitch, everything's very normalized. There are no duplicates, no suspicious calculations. It's very fact-based. Now we can make the data science projects work better and make them easier to maintain."

Talend Stitch enables Google Cloud-based teams to easily access, move and make sense of their data by acting as a funnel between 140+ native sources and destinations. Google BigQuery is one of the most popular destination integrations on Stitch with over 1,400 customers, such as Your Super and CRED, relying on BigQuery to house critical data.

"Things move quickly, and we need to know what happened yesterday in order to inform what we're going to do today," said Gabriel Freeman, Business Intelligence Manager for Your Super. "When I first connected Stitch to Google BigQuery the data almost immediately began to flow. It's a lot more cost-effective to get your data automated this way, as opposed to the other solutions that I found. We can have a smaller, leaner data team because of the work Stitch is able to do."

"Having a cloud data environment that is trusted and healthy is essential for businesses to make mission critical decisions and drive desired outcomes," said Rolf Heimes, Global Head of Business Development, Talend. "Talend is dedicated to serve as a strategic business partner with Google Cloud and help our customers achieve their technology goals by leveraging the breadth of services and pace of innovation that Google provides. We're thrilled to receive BigQuery Designation."

To learn more about Talend's expertise with Google Cloud, visit https://www.talend.com/partners/google

About Talend

Talend, a leader in data integration and data governance, is changing the way the world makes decisions.

Talend Data Fabric is the only platform that seamlessly combines an extensive range of data integration and governance capabilities to actively manage the health of corporate information. This unified approach is unique and essential to delivering complete, clean, and uncompromised data in real-time to all employees. It has made it possible to create innovations like the Talend Trust Score™, an industry-first assessment that instantly quantifies the reliability of any data set.

Over 7.250 customers across the globe have chosen Talend to run their businesses on healthy data. Talend is recognized as a leader in its field by leading analyst firms and industry media. For more information, please visit www.talend.com and follow us on Twitter: @Talend.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Talend Inc.