Unifimoney Secures $10m Seed Investment For Its Turnkey Digital Wealth Management Platform For Banks and Credit Unions

The investment will drive Unifimoney's product development and operations, extending support of alternative assets including cryptocurrency and blockchain based services

SAN FRANCISCO, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Unifimoney Inc., a turnkey digital wealth management platform for Community Banks and Credit Unions, announced a $10m Seed round.

Unifimoney's platform offers a comprehensive digital wealth management platform with trading of over 70 cryptocurrencies, passive and active investing in thousands of stocks and ETF's and precious metals. The investment will see Unifimoney extend its coverage of alternative assets including collectables, sports memorabilia and NFT's in addition to a full suite of retirement accounts with both traditional and alternative asset IRA's. Roadmap includes an investment rewards credit card allowing customers of Financial Institutions to earn points that can be redeemed for investable assets like crypto, stocks and gold.

Investors include Shop Your Way (part of Transform Holdco LLC), Oriza Ventures, Altair Capital, Global Millennial Capital, White Bay Group, Hard Yaka, Plug and Play, ICBA and a number of angel investors.

Unifimoney works with Financial Institutions existing technology partners and is integrated with leading core providers including Jack Henry & Associates and Q2 with more in process. This means it requires zero additional development work or integration effort by Financial Institutions to implement and compliment's their existing digital channels.

The company was founded in 2019 by Ben Soppitt CEO and Ed Cortis CTO. The pair recognised that a significant cultural shift in retail investing was underway driven by digital access to both conventional and new alternative assets and lower barriers to entry with commission free trading and fractional investing. However most financial institutions were not able to participate and serve changing customer needs leading them to risk being disintermediated from their customers".

"Unifimoney's vision is to not just give Community Banks and Credit Unions parity with Big Brand Banks and Fintech's but better more comprehensive and compelling value propositions in combination with their decades of service culture and existing banking products," said Ben Soppitt Co-Founder and CEO.

About Unifimoney

Unifimoney is a multi-asset turnkey digital wealth management platform that serves Community Banks and Credit Unions to enable them to offer compelling investment services to their customers. The Unifimoney platform today includes both passive and active investing in traditional equities and ETF's. Over 70 cryptocurrencies and precious metals including gold, silver and platinum. Unifimoney RIA, a wholly owned subsidiary of Unifimoney Inc. is a SEC registered RIA. Unifimoney was selected to the ICBA ThinkTech Accelerator 2022 and is a member of the American Bankers Association, Association of Financial Technology and California Community Banking Network.

