West Monroe Hires Rissa Reddan as Partner and Chief Marketing Officer

Award-winning professional services marketing leader tapped to elevate global brand presence, fuel digital firm's next stage of growth

CHICAGO, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- West Monroe, one of the fastest-growing digital services firms, today announced that Rissa Reddan has joined the firm as chief marketing officer, effective today. She has more than 20 years of marketing experience, most recently as demand generation leader for Equifax's $1.8 billion US Information Solutions business. Reddan succeeds Casey Foss, who led the marketing function since 2011 and assumed the new role of chief commercial officer at West Monroe in January.

Reddan will lead a marketing function of more than 30 professionals in corporate marketing, industry marketing, client marketing, and marketing services roles whose work directly influences the firm's strategy and industry-leading growth rate. West Monroe has grown at a 30% CAGR, outpacing the 10% to 12% average annual growth rate for consulting firms broadly through its focus on helping companies achieve better performance by being digital.

"Rissa Reddan is an avid storyteller and innovator with a proven track record both for developing strategy and translating strategy into comprehensive programs that position businesses for success," said Kevin McCarty, West Monroe's Chairman & CEO. "Our marketing function plays a different role than at other firms. It is integrally involved in both shaping our growth strategy and then executing on that strategy. This role demands unique talent, experience, and leadership, and we are thrilled to have found that in Rissa."

In 2019, Reddan joined Equifax via the acquisition of PayNet. She and the PayNet leadership team were retained to grow the Equifax commercial business. In 2021, Equifax tapped Reddan to establish the first demand generation function. In less than a year, she designed a new organization and operating model for campaign and lead management. Her work at Equifax earned her the CEO Circle of Excellence for 2021 award, Equifax's most prestigious recognition program, as well as awards for contributions to the company's COVID-19 response in 2020 and integration of PayNet in 2019.

"West Monroe has done an exceptional job of distinguishing itself as both a digital services firm and an employer with a strong entrepreneurial culture. This is really a unique opportunity to work from a strong starting point and build our presence globally," said Reddan. "I look forward to collaborating with our executive leaders and our marketing team to find engaging new ways to educate prospective clients about the value of being digital and the unique capabilities that West Monroe brings that can make that happen."

Earlier in her career, Reddan was chief marketing officer for Performance Trust Capital Partners and deals marketing leader at PwC, where she led marketing for the business responsible for M&A and IPO related services. She has also run her own consulting firm. She began her professional services career in 1993 with Montgomery Financial in Silicon Valley.

She is an avid supporter of the arts, education, children, and economic empowerment. A brand ambassador with the Economic Club of Chicago, she has held several committee leadership roles over 16 years. She is on the boards of keepwith, HelloHealth, and the Alpha Omicron Pi Foundation, for which she serves as treasurer. She is active with her alma mater, Miami University (Oxford, Ohio) as a judge for a social innovation entrepreneurship case competition and an adjunct professor of social media marketing. Reddan also holds an MBA in Strategy, Marketing, and Entrepreneurship from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business in addition to completing Northwestern's Kellogg Executive Women's Director Development Program.

