5WPR Named Finalist for Fashion and Beauty Campaign in 2022 SABRE Awards

5WPR leveraged Earth Month to launch Ethique to the U.S. market as pioneers in the low-waste cosmetic category, educating the consumer landscape about the advantages of swapping traditional bottled products for plastic-free bars and concentrates without compromising results. The launch set in motion a year of record-breaking growth for the client, resulting in increased revenue state-side, and over 2.9 billion media impressions across 400+ media placements.

"5W has a passion for sustainable beauty, and we greatly value our partnership with Ethique and the opportunities to support their groundbreaking environmental efforts," said 5WPR CEO, Dara A. Busch. "Our beauty team has executed an exceptional campaign in an incredibly competitive industry, resulting in this well-deserved recognition. Congratulations to all the finalists."

The 2022 North American SABRE Awards includes around 350 campaigns on its shortlist, selected from among more than 2,000 entries. The campaigns were evaluated by a jury of industry leaders. Winners will be unveiled at the North American SABRE Awards ceremony on Wednesday, May 4.

