AWARD-WINNING MEDIA HOUSE RELIGION OF SPORTS EARNS THREE SPORTS EMMY© AWARD NOMINATIONS

Man in the Arena: Tom Brady and Simone vs Herself receive nominations for Outstanding Documentary Series

LOS ANGELES, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Religion of Sports, the award-winning sports media production company founded by Gotham Chopra, Michael Strahan, and Tom Brady announces three Sports Emmy© Award nominations highlighting the brand's prominence in athlete and documentary storytelling. The announcement was made Wednesday by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. Religion of Sports had previously been nominated for five Sports Emmy© Awards and have taken home two.

The complete list of Religion of Sports nominations are as follows:

Outstanding Documentary Series: Man in the Arena (ESPN+)

Outstanding Editing Long-Form: Man in the Arena (ESPN+)

Outstanding Documentary Series – Serialized: Simone vs Herself (Facebook Watch)

Man in the Arena: Tom Brady is a 10-episode documentary series which explores all the triumphs and tribulations that made Brady the greatest NFL quarterback of all time. Each episode focuses on a single Super Bowl appearance, and everything that led to some of the greatest games in football history, with guest appearances from some of the most influential people in Tom's life to discuss their relationships with the famed athlete. Series guests included Gisele Bündchen, Rob Gronkowski, Tedy Bruschi, Randy Moss, Willie McGinest, and many, many more.

Man in the Arena: Tom Brady was recently the focal point of a partnership between Religion of Sports, Autograph, and ESPN, with the announcement of an NFT collection based off the series. As of yesterday, the series is now available on ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu with the 10th and final episode coming soon.

Simone vs Herself follows the journey of Simone Biles, one of the greatest athletes of all time, as she seeks to further challenge herself and what is possible as a gymnast. A 19-time World Champion and four-time Olympic gold medalist, Simone has already reached the mountaintop. But as the series reveals, there are peaks left to scale while balancing adversity – from adjusting to a postponed Olympics, to conquering the challenges that come with success and the weight of enormous expectations. The series further explores the relationship between athletes and mental health, as Simone boldly tells her story and grants viewers an unprecedented inside look into her life and struggles. Simone vs Herself, which airs on Facebook Watch, garnered over 21 million views, and over 1 million followers on its Facebook Watch page.

Religion of Sports is currently in the process of expanding its content slate and capabilities, recently entering into a partnership with Skydance Media to begin creating scripted content, and with PRX for award-nominated podcasts such as False Idol and Crushed.

A complete list of nominees is available at https://theemmys.tv/sports-43rd-nominations/.

About Religion of Sports

Religion of Sports is an award winning media company founded by Tom Brady, Michael Strahan and Gotham Chopra. Our work is defined by thoughtful, elevated stories that uncover why sports matter, and distill the spirituality, science and humanity that unite elite performers and people of all kinds. We tell stories that make believers. More at religionofsports.com.

