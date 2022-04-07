AWRT is Now Listed on STEX & Available on CoinGecko

PHILADELPHIA, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Active World Club is pleased to announce that our Active World Rewards Token (AWRT) has been listed on the STEX exchange (https://stex.com/) . STEX has over 300,000 registered users, 400+ tokens/coins listed, 400+ trading pairs, while being supported in four languages. In addition to STEX, AWRT can be purchased on the Club's exchange (www.awcxchange.com) as well as Uniswap.

The Club Where Venture Capital Meets Crypto Lifestyle. (PRNewswire)

"Active World Club presents AWRT it's metaverse rewards token"

AWRT is now also available on CoinGecko. (https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/active-world-rewards-token) Along with token pricing, volume, and market capitalization, CoinGecko also tracks community growth, open-source code development, major events, and on-chain metrics. "This has been an integral piece of the growth strategy we've outlined for AWRT" stated Beau Kelley, COO of Active World Club. "Further, we have submitted the AWRT application to CoinMarketCap, the world's most-referenced price-tracking website for crypto assets, and expect that to be approved by month end."

"The STEX listing has opened the doors to several additional exchanges, that are excited to sponsor AWRT. We have submitted the required applications for these exchanges and expect to announce listing dates in the coming days. Visibility is key as we continue to roll out projects, powered by AWRT, including Amiga Games Inc, our peer-to-peer betting environment, our NFT exchange, and our metaverse expansion."

About Active World Club:

The AWC mission is to create a platform to decentralize, democratize and demystify finance opportunities through the use of cryptocurrencies. Memberships are tailored to all who have a common desire to foster creativity, trade, and community enrichment. With social censorship being more prevalent than ever, the team at AWC created a safe space for all members to share ideas and opinions, respectfully. Joining our community is fast and secure; simply build your profile to immediately gain access to all AWC member features. For more information about Active World Club please visit www.activeworldclub.com or email concierge@activeworldclub.com.

About STEX:

STEX is a powerful cryptocurrency exchange, with more than 300,000 users worldwide, that makes it easy to buy, sell and invest digital currencies from one fast, and convenient platform at low competitive rates. Users can choose from more than 400+ trading pairs, purchase crypto with credit or bank cards, and exchange fiat to crypto or crypto to fiat with a few swipes on their mobile device. For more information about STEX and its partners, visit:

Website: https://www.STEX.com

Blog: https://www.stex.com/blog

Twitter: https://twitter.com/StexExchangeR

Telegram: https://t.me/stexcomtg

About Coingecko:

CoinGecko was founded in 2014 by TM Lee (CEO) and Bobby Ong (COO) with the mission to democratize the access of crypto data and empower users with actionable insights. We also deep dive into the crypto space to deliver valuable insights to our users through our cryptocurrency reports, as well as our publications, newsletter and more. To learn more about Coingecko, please visit https://www.coingecko.com

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Media Contact:

Active World Club

Beau Kelley, COO

888.531.5931

info@awrttoken.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Active World Club