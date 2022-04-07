City of Plantation Declares April Is "Consolidated Credit Month"

Mayor and council cite the nonprofit's educational efforts and its work with the military.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally, April is Financial Literacy Month. Locally, it's now Consolidated Credit Month.

Consolidated Credit, a non-profit organization, has helped more than 10 million people overcome debt and financial challenges in 28 years. Its mission is to assist families throughout the United States to end financial crises and solve money management issues through education and counseling. (PRNewsfoto/Consolidated Credit) (PRNewswire)

On April 1, the Plantation City Council issued a proclamation that lauded the nonprofit credit counseling agency for "providing financial education to assist Americans to solve their money management problems."

Consolidated Credit's national headquarters have been based in Plantation since 2001. The company was founded in Broward County in 1993 and has grown into one of the nation's largest credit counseling nonprofits, helping over 10.2 million people achieve financial freedom – from credit card relief to housing counseling.

For City Council member Nick Sortal, it isn't just Consolidated Credit's location that matters. It's also the education. "We want informed residents who spend their money wisely, because the more financial literacy you have, the better your city is going to be," Sortal says. "So, we appreciate Consolidated Credit. They've even held seminars and workshops here. Thanks to Consolidated Credit, we're going to end up with a better city."

The goal is to educate the nation, says Consolidated Credit President Gary Herman. "We've always considered Plantation to be more than just our home," Herman says. "They've been our partner in helping not only the residents here, but across South Florida. We also want the entire nation to embrace what Plantation's leaders already have done."

To find out how to bring financial education to your group or business, please contact Sandra Tobon, Consolidated Credit's Director of Housing Counseling and Community Development at STobon@ConsolidatedCredit.org.

About: In 29 years, Consolidated Credit has helped over 10.2million people overcome debt and financial challenges. Their mission is to assist families throughout the United States to end financial crises and solve money management issues through education and counseling.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Consolidated Credit