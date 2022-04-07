Clive Daniel Home and O.V. Properties Begin Second Model Home in Naples Park

The model is part of the team's plan to revitalize the neighborhood

NAPLES, Fla., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clive Daniel Home, Naples' largest luxury interior design firm and furniture retailer, has partnered with O.V. Properties to design their second model home, the Barlovento II, in Naples Park. The home will be located on a large double lot at 818 93rd Ave. N. and will be 3,000 sq. ft. with four bedrooms and four and a half baths.

The two companies, in partnership with Fox Premier Builders and JMDG Architecture, announced their plan to build at least five new homes in the neighborhood in late 2021 and have been making quick progress toward that goal. Their first model, the Barlovento I, is now under contract, after having just broken ground, and the Barlovento II is likewise expected to sell before its estimated completion in late 2023.

"Even though these homes are still in progress, people understand our vision and how special these spaces will be," said Ovadia "Ovi" Levy, Executive Chairman of O.V. Properties. "The Barlovento II in particular is going to be quite special. It's difficult to find even one lot for sale in Naples Park, but we secured two right next to each other and are creating a true estate home."

The combined lot is 13,500 sq. ft. and is the only one currently available on the south side of Naples Park, located less than one mile from the beach and less than half a mile to Mercato. Like the Barlovento I, the Barlovento II model will feature an attractive modern farmhouse aesthetic, but it will have its own unique design and features, as well as a larger yard and infinity pool. Inside, there will be oak floors throughout, Wolf, Viking, and Sub-Zero appliances, and complete smart home automation.

The model is listed for $3,695,000 and can be reserved now. To learn more about the it or to inquire about future models, please contact O.V. Properties' sales representative, Mari Vesci of the Vesci Team, at mari@vesci.com or 239.269.8889.

