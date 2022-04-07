Dada Group to scale up 415 Shopping Festival with over 150,000 stores, autonomous delivery initiative, and more

SHANGHAI, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From April 8 to 17, the "415 Intra-City Shopping Festival" (the Festival) will be jointly launched on Dada Group's (Nasdaq: DADA) JDDJ and "Shop Now". For the first time in its history to be co-organized through both channels, the event will also reach its largest-ever scale with over 150,000 offline stores across over 1,700 cities and counties engaged, to provide consumers in China with products across all categories, deliverable within one hour.

Initiated by JDDJ 7 years ago, the event is largely known as the most important on-demand shopping spree in China. Shop Now, the service that integrates on-demand location-based retail capabilities of both Dada and JD.com, joins forces with JDDJ during the Festival to achieve better synergy in on-demand retail and delivery. This year, leading retailers such as Walmart, CR Vanguard, Yonghui, Carrefour, Apple authorized stores, Sephora, are engaged in selling products across all categories including supermarket groceries, fresh products, mobile phones and electronics, home appliances, cosmetics, fashion, maternal and baby products, medications, flowers and pastry.

Here is a sneak peek into this year's highlights ——

1. This is the Festival's first time in history to be co-hosted with JD.com, on both JDDJ and "Shop Now".

This year's edition is the very first time the Festival is held on both platforms of JDDJ and "Shop Now". In February, Dada Group and JD.com announced the update of an investment in Dada. Upon the closing of this transaction, Dada Group will get strategic resources from JD.com and further undertake its on-demand retail and delivery businesses.

Consumers can participate in the Festival using JDDJ's mobile App or WeChat mini program, and through "Nearby", a new tab on the homepage of the JD.com's mobile App, which facilitates customers' access to offline stores nearby. Products that are labeled with "Shop Now", are supported by Dada's "One-hour" delivery service that guarantees timely deliveries.

2. Leveraging JD.com's omni-channel marketing efforts and Dada's "One-hour" delivery service, the Festival becomes a prestigious occasion for brands to launch new products.

As a flagship event in China's on-demand retail market, the Festival is an ideal occasion for brand owners to launch new products. For instance, JD Super, JD.com's online supermarket business will launch new dairy and beverage products and provide one-hour delivery services for consumers' orders across various categories.

Leveraging the "One-hour" delivery service of Dada Now, the local on-demand delivery platform of Dada, products purchased on JDDJ or those with the label "Shop Now" can be fulfilled within an hour. This service primarily addresses consumers' needs for daily necessities such as fresh food and medications, now the service extends its coverage to new products of categories such as FMCG, electronics and cosmetics.

3. 8 first-tier domestic and international brands engaged to celebrate JDDJ's 7th anniversary

The name of the Festival, 415, is derived from the anniversary of JDDJ, which started on April 15, 2015. To celebrate JDDJ's 7th anniversary and to deepen its ties with brand owners, JDDJ will launch a Super Brand Day during the festival to engage Yili, Mengniu, Unilever, Jinlongyu, Dove, Wyeth, Nestle, and Chaoneng for online promotions.

4. Livestreaming on JDDJ empowers brands' and retailers' marketing practice, creating added value through more direct leads.

Livestream shopping, is a marketing strategy wherein a host promotes a product through a live video. JDDJ is seeing increasingly large volume of livestream promotional content generated by brands and retailers on its platform, and is leveraging its own resources to generate more content to help brands and stores achieve sales growth. This year, over 10,000 stores will kick off sales livestreaming on JDDJ, consumers can order simultaneously what they see from the livestream shows. A special duo featuring Mr Guo Yunlong, Vice President of China's leading dairy group Yili, and Mr He Huijian, Vice President of Dada Group and JD.com, will present a livestreaming session during the Festival to conduct promotions for consumers and help brands boost sales.

5. Digital, all-process fulfillment solution guarantees quality deliveries, with autonomous delivery service first applied.

In addition to improving efficiency and reducing costs for retailers and brands through its omni-channel technological empowerment, Dada also provides consumers with timely, stable and convenient delivery services. To achieve this, Dada Now continues this year to leverage its digital capabilities and resilient delivery network, to ensure and optimize fulfillment services for JDDJ and Shop Now, with its all-process on-demand fulfillment solution covering every step from depot management, going through pick-up, packing, dispatching, to delivery.

Worthy of note as well, is Dada's renowned autonomous delivery open platform, which is to be put into use for the first time in the Festival to alleviate delivery pressure coming along enormous numbers of orders during the shopping spree.

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."

View original content:

SOURCE DADA GROUP