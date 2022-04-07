FAMILY DINNERS JUST GOT BETTER, WITH NEW FAMILY MEALS FROM POLLO TROPICAL®

MIAMI, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pollo Tropical® is now offering three new family meals to complement the brand's menu lineup. The Chicken Trio, TropiChop® Bar, and Fajita Meal, all feature Pollo Tropical's fresh-never-frozen grilled chicken with special sides and extras. These brand new bundles for four people offer something for everyone – for just $24.99.

The Chicken Trio is a chicken lover's dream, and features chicken prepared three ways. With this meal you get three grilled boneless breasts, two crispy chicken filets and two chicken sausages – along with rice, beans and your choice of sweet plantains or Caesar salad.

The TropiChop® Bar has all of the elements of the fan-favorite TropiChop® Bowl, but is served family style and with some special extras! You get grilled chicken, rice, beans, fresh avocado slices and your choice of two toppings, sauces and choice of plantains or Caesar salad.

For all the fun of chicken fajitas with all the flavor of Pollo, the Fajita Meal gives you grilled chicken strips, peppers, onions, tomatoes, fresh avocado slices, shredded cheese, tortillas and salsa, plus a side of rice and beans.

These new meals are now available at all company-owned locations throughout Florida and can be ordered in-store, online or through the MyPollo® App.

About Pollo Tropical®

Pollo Operations, Inc. d/b/a Pollo Tropical®, a subsidiary of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGI), is a quick-service restaurant concept known for its fresh chicken, marinated for 24 hours in a proprietary blend of citrus juices and spices. Other craveable favorites include Mojo Roast Pork and freshly made sides including rice, beans, sweet plantains and more. The menu's emphasis is on freshness and quality at a great value, with an added focus on unique catering packages. Founded in 1988, the Miami-based company currently owns and operates 138 locations throughout Florida, plus five licensed restaurants on college campuses and one licensed location in a hospital, and franchised locations throughout the Caribbean, Central America, South America, and Puerto Rico. For more information, visit the official Pollo Tropical® website: www.pollotropical.com.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., owns, operates, and franchises the Pollo Tropical® restaurant brand. The brand specializes in the operation of fast casual/quick service restaurants that offer distinct and unique flavors with broad appeal at a compelling value. The brand features fresh-made cooking, drive-thru service, and catering. For more information about Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., please visit the corporate website at www.frgi.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Jack Wolfe, 786-326-6763; jack@impactpublicity.com

