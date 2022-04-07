TO HELP LOCAL FAMILIES IN NEED, FELMAN PRODUCTION AND CC METALS & ALLOYS DONATE TO COMMUNITY ORGANIZATIONS PROVIDING CRUCIAL FOOD SUPPORT AND FAMILY SERVICES

Companies Donate $25,000 to Five Charitable Organizations in Mason County, WV and Benton, KY

LETART, W.Va., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Felman Production, a Letart, West Virginia-based metallurgy manufacturing company, and CC Metals & Alloys (CCMA), a Calvert City, Kentucky-based mining and metals company, announced today they are providing $25,000 in support to five local nonprofit organizations that provide critical food and meal services as well as family services to hundreds of families in their communities.

A donation from Felman Production and CCMA totaling $25,000 will be distributed equally among the following organizations:

Bend Area Food Pantry ( Mason, WV )

Mason County Baby Pantry ( Point Pleasant, WV )

Marcella's Kitchen ( Benton, KY )

Marshall County Caring Needline ( Benton, KY )

H.O.P.E. Clinic ( Benton, KY )

Giving back to our local communities has always been one of our core values," said Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber of Felman Production and CCMA in a joint statement. "Felman Production and CCMA are committed to stepping up and supporting our neighbors, which is why we are proud to provide support to five tremendous organizations that help fight hunger, provide critical family health services, and make our communities even stronger."

Today's announced donations follow a long history of Felman Production and CCMA supporting their local communities. This past December, to help families in need at Christmastime, Felman Production supported two Mason County charities providing food, clothing, and other essential services, and CCMA provided crucial food and housing support to six local charities helping hundreds of Kentucky families. That same month, CCMA provided over $70,000 in needed relief supplies to support the recovery of Kentucky communities after a tornado moved through Western Kentucky. And in January, Felman Production provided financial support to two local volunteer fire departments that are vital to the safety and well-being of Mason County, West Virginia.

