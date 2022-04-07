HERBOLOGY CANNABIS CO. TEAMS UP WITH MKX OIL CO. TO GIVE AWAY $10,000 IN GAS CARDS THIS 4/20

RIVER ROUGE, Mich., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned cannabis dispensary Herbology Cannabis Co. makes headlines again this year for giving away $10,000 in gas cards for this year's 4/20 event.

Herbology Cannabis Co. in River Rouge, MI (PRNewswire)

Herbology partnered with MKX Oil Co., Michigan's largest cannabis brand to give away $25 gas cards to the first 400 people in line on April 20. Herbology is also offering Live music, food trucks, blowout deals, and special guests, and VIP appearances.

"We are very excited for this year's event. Every year, we think of new ways to give back to our customers, and this year, gas cards made the most sense," says Tarek Jawad, CEO, and founder of Herbology Cannabis Co.

Herbology Cannabis Co. made headlines in December 2019 for being one of the first recreational provisioning centers in Wayne County. Herbology is located at 11392 W Jefferson Ave, River Rouge, MI 48218 and is open daily from 10AM to 9PM. They also offer recreational cannabis delivery with a $20 minimum within 20 miles of their center.

For more information on Herbology Cannabis Co, visit www.shophcc.com

SOURCE Herbology Cannabis Co.