InventHelp Inventors Develop Healing Torso Wrap for Pets (DLL-3829)

PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an accessory that would assist the natural healing of a post-surgery area on the torso of a pet," said one of two inventors, from Dallas, Texas, "so we invented the HEALING HARNESS. Our design eliminates the need to use cone devices to prevent attention to the affected surgical area."

The invention provides a pet torso wrap made of a medical textile to aid in the healing of a post-surgery procedure area. In doing so, it prevents the pet from licking, chewing or clawing at the site. As a result, it could enhance comfort and healing for pets and it reduces potential infection and irritation. The invention features a durable medical textile design that is easy to apply so it is ideal for veterinarian clinics and societies, animal shelters, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DLL-3829, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

